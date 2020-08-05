GSW Foundation announces new board chairman, Lou Chase, at spring meeting

By Sydney Scott

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern Foundation Board of Trustees recently elected Lou Chase as chairman at its spring 2020 board meeting. Chase will serve a two-year term.

An Americus native, Chase is a retired administrator from the Schley County School System. She earned a Bachelor of Science in education in 1987 and a Master of Science in education in 1990, both from Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW), and she earned an Education Specialist in education leadership from Troy University in 2006.

“I am very honored and excited to move into the chairman’s position for the GSW Foundation,” said Chase. “My promise and commitment to the trustees and the University is to continue to work diligently to assist the university in anyway we can. I look forward to working with our new board members, as well. As always, it is a great day to be a hurricane.”

Chase has served as a member of the GSW Foundation Board of Trustees since 2008, serving as treasurer, vice chair and now chair of the board. Her professional affiliations have included the Delta Kappa Gamma Honor Society for Women Educators, the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE), and the Junior Service League of Americus. Chase is also a sitting member of the Americus City Council, serving District 3.

At the conclusion of the spring board meeting, Chase thanked outgoing Chairman Doug Moses for his work with the Foundation and highlighted accomplishments during his term as chairman. These include: leading efforts to facilitate capital support from the Foundation for the Baseball and Softball Training Facility, the Florrie Chappell Gymnasium and the Griffin Bell Golf and Conference Center.

Lou resides in Americus and was married to the late Tony Chase.

Through fundraising and prudent fiscal management of assets and gift accounts, the GSW Foundation provides resources to Georgia Southwestern State University. The GSW Foundation is dedicated to the advancement of Georgia Southwestern.

Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, Ga., is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with approximately 3,000 students. Georgia Southwestern offers outstanding professional programs of study as well as degrees in the arts, humanities, sciences and graduate programs in business, computer science, education, English, and nursing. Founded in 1906, Georgia Southwestern is recognized as one of the best value colleges in the nation. Visit www.gsw.edu for more information.