Logan Harris Named South Georgia Technical College “Student of Excellence” in Cordele

By Patrick Peacock

CORDELE. GA – The South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Crisp County Center in Cordele recently recognized several students for outstanding work in their respective programs. Logan Harris of Cordele, a Computer Information Systems (CIS) student, was named the overall September 2020 Student of Excellence for the SGTC Crisp County Center.

Harris was nominated by SGTC CIS instructor Randall Greene. “Logan is a hard-working student and positive representative for SGTC,” said Greene.

In accepting the honor, Harris said “I am proud to be nominated and to represent my fellow students. I want to thank Mr. Greene, Mrs. Jolly, Mrs. Bloodworth and all the other teachers and staff at South Georgia Tech.”

As the overall Student of Excellence for September, Harris received a commemorative plaque and a $50 check from SGTC Dean of Enrollment Management Julie Partain. In addition to the plaque and the monetary reward for winning, Harris received a congratulatory letter from SGTC president Dr. John Watford and a “Student of Excellence” t-shirt. His name was also engraved on a perpetual plaque that is displayed in the front lobby of the Crisp County Center.

Twice during each semester, instructors in different program areas on the Cordele campus nominate one student from their program who has exhibited high standards academically, socially and professionally. After nominations are submitted, a committee of SGTC staff members use a point system to determine the winner. Points are awarded for GPA, work ethics, involvement in student organizations and other factors.

Other nominees for the award were: Tamiya Blanks of Cordele, Early Childhood Care and Education, nominated by Lisa Penton; Mary-Margaret Shedd of Rochelle, Marketing Management, nominated by Karen Bloodworth; Rose Keen of Warwick, Accounting, nominated by Karen Bloodworth; Tanesha Lewis of Cordele, Business Technology, nominated by Teresa Jolly; and Raja Buckholts of Vienna, Criminal Justice, nominated by Wanda Bishop.

SGTC offers over 200 diplomas, degrees, and technical certificates of credit in a variety of programs plus many opportunities to get involved in campus life beyond the classroom.

Enrollment is open now for the eight-week Fall mini-mester that begins October 13 and ends December 10. Visit southgatech.edu and apply today.