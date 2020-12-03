Wildcats get the 2020-21 season started off right with win over Brookstone

From Staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County High School Boys’ Basketball team (SCHS) started off the 2020-21 season in a positive way with 53-34 victory over the Cougars of Brookstone on Tuesday, December 1, at Schley County High School.

Senior guard Dylan Taylor led the Wildcats with 16 points and freshman guard JaLewis Solomon scored 12.

The Wildcats were scheduled to host Deerfield-Windsor on Saturday, December 5, but that game has been cancelled due to issues involving COVID-19.

The Wildcats’ next opponent will be Stewart County on Tuesday, December 8, at 7:30 p.m. in Lumpkin, GA.