Lady Raiders dominate Lee-Scott Academy in cross-border clash

From Staff Reports

AUBURN, AL – The Southland Academy Lady Raiders took their game across the Chattahoochee River into Alabama on Saturday, December 12, and displayed it in dominating fashion by overwhelming the Lady Warriors of Lee-Scott Academy 34-17 at LSA in Auburn, AL.

SAR forward Holly McCain led the Lady Raiders in scoring with nine points and both Riley Mitchell and Haleigh Warren each chipped in eight points. Maddie Crisp also contributed in the Lady Raiders’ victory by scoring seven points.

With the win, the Lady Raiders improve to 4-1 on the season.

SAR will hit the Melvin Kinslow Gymnasium hardwood on Monday, December 21, against John Milledge Academy. The start time for the game is scheduled for 2 p.m.