December 29, 2020

  • 63°

Area Beat Report 12/28 to 12/29

By Ken Gustafson

Published 5:48 pm Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 12/28 to 12/29

12/28

  • 1034 Apt. E8 Elm Avenue Charles Apartments, Theft by Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Unknown, Financial Transaction – Card Fraud
  • 220 Academy St., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
  • 1009 Southerfield Rd., Theft by Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 102 E. Lester St., Theft by Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 406 Peggy Ann Dr., Battery
  • 914 Post Way, Civil Matter
  • S. Lee St. at Rose Ave., Traffic (Non-Alcohol related)
  • 1201 North MLK Blvd. at Big A’s Party Center, Theft by Shoplifting
  • Americus, Harassing Communications
  • 807 Georgia Avenue, Damage to Property

 

Americus PD Media Arrest Reports 12/28/2020

Lowery, Willie Clifton, 37, 12/28/2020 10:20 p.m., Theft by Shoplifting

  • Lyles, Kaylee, 22, 12/28/2020 1:18 p.m., Contempt of Court

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary for 12/28 to 12/29

12/28

  • 180 West Rock Hill Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 370 Black Smith Rd., Theft
  • 0 1100 Highway 30 West, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 2056 GA Highway 49 South, Burglary 10-15
  • 414 Dupree Rd., VIN Inspection
  • 151 Gary Brewer Rd., Suspicious Vehicle
  • US Highway 280 East at Mile Post 35, Traffic Stop/Warning for Expired Decal
  • 164 Grover Dr., Animal Complaint
  • 0 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Traffic Stop/Hands Free Law
  • 491 Tallent Store Rd., Suspicious Person

12/29

  • 0 GA Highway 27 E at GA Highway 195 North, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Summary 12/28

•Prettyman, William Joseph (In Jail), 35, 12/28/2020   1:29 p.m., Probation Violation – Misdemeanor

  • Stone, Kevin Darnell (In Jail), 32, 12/28/2020 8:09 a.m., Battery/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Failure to appear for finger printable charge – Felony
Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records