Area Beat Report 12/28 to 12/29
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 12/28 to 12/29
12/28
- 1034 Apt. E8 Elm Avenue Charles Apartments, Theft by Taking – Misdemeanor
- Unknown, Financial Transaction – Card Fraud
- 220 Academy St., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
- 1009 Southerfield Rd., Theft by Taking – Misdemeanor
- 102 E. Lester St., Theft by Taking – Misdemeanor
- 406 Peggy Ann Dr., Battery
- 914 Post Way, Civil Matter
- S. Lee St. at Rose Ave., Traffic (Non-Alcohol related)
- 1201 North MLK Blvd. at Big A’s Party Center, Theft by Shoplifting
- Americus, Harassing Communications
- 807 Georgia Avenue, Damage to Property
Americus PD Media Arrest Reports 12/28/2020
Lowery, Willie Clifton, 37, 12/28/2020 10:20 p.m., Theft by Shoplifting
- Lyles, Kaylee, 22, 12/28/2020 1:18 p.m., Contempt of Court
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary for 12/28 to 12/29
12/28
- 180 West Rock Hill Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 370 Black Smith Rd., Theft
- 0 1100 Highway 30 West, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 2056 GA Highway 49 South, Burglary 10-15
- 414 Dupree Rd., VIN Inspection
- 151 Gary Brewer Rd., Suspicious Vehicle
- US Highway 280 East at Mile Post 35, Traffic Stop/Warning for Expired Decal
- 164 Grover Dr., Animal Complaint
- 0 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Traffic Stop/Hands Free Law
- 491 Tallent Store Rd., Suspicious Person
12/29
- 0 GA Highway 27 E at GA Highway 195 North, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Summary 12/28
•Prettyman, William Joseph (In Jail), 35, 12/28/2020 1:29 p.m., Probation Violation – Misdemeanor
- Stone, Kevin Darnell (In Jail), 32, 12/28/2020 8:09 a.m., Battery/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Failure to appear for finger printable charge – Felony
