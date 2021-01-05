January 5, 2021

Area Beat Report 1/4 to 1/5/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:02 pm Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Americus PD Media Incident Summary for ¼ to 1/5/2021

1/4

  • GA Highway 3 at Highway 30, Animal Complaint
  • 119 South Lee St., Outstanding Warrant Executed
  • 220 Sun Valley Dr., Domestic Dispute
  • 103 Hanson Dr. Apt. B, Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 906 Cypress Dr., Deceased Person
  • 315 West Glessner St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 1301 E. Lamar St., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 209 Maple Dr., Deceased Person
  • 201 Lakeview Circle Apt. C, Domestic Dispute
  • 618 Felder St., Criminal Trespass
  • 1803 B Maxwell St., Criminal Trespass

1/5

  • 1505 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Super Shop, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 305 Brookdale Dr., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 521 Jackson Avenue, Suspicious Incident

 

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 1/4 to 1/5

 

  • Jones, Lazelle, 62, 1/5/2021 12:03 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Robinson, Tiffany, 39, 1/4/2021 1 a.m., Warrant Executed

 

