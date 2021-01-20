Panthers grind out win at Peach County

From Staff Reports

FORT VALLEY, GA – It was not the typical high-scoring game that the Americus-Sumter Panthers are use to, but nevertheless, ASHS was able to earn a low-scoring 48-42 victory at Peach County on Tuesday, January 19, at Peach County High School (PCHS).

Both Jordan Wiley and John Monts led the Panthers in scoring with eight points.

With the win, ASHS improves its overall record to 9-2 and is currently in sole possession of first place in the Region 2-AAA standings at 7-0.

The Panthers will try to stay undefeated in the region and will try to extend their winning streak to seven games when they travel up to Thomaston on Friday, January 22, to take on the Knights of Upson-Lee. Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.