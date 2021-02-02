February 2, 2021

Area Beat Report 1/26 to 2/2/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 4:10 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 1/26 to 2/2/2021

1/26

  • 911 Parker St., Domestic Dispute
  • 1002/1017 Hancock St., Recovered Stolen Property
  • 1020 Hancock Dr., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Southerfield Rd. at Mayo St., City Probation
  • 1019 Hancock Dr., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 730 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at 8 Americus Gardens Apartments, Theft By Taking – Firearm
  • 113 Melody Lane, Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 206 East Dodson St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 111 Frieda Lane, Domestic Dispute/Affray

1/27

  • 104 Woodland Ave., Sexual Battery – Misdemeanor
  • 1243 Magnolia St., Domestic Dispute
  • 1001 East Forsyth St. at Clinic Drug Store, Theft by Deception – Misdemeanor/Possession of Amphetamine
  • 108 East Lamar St. at State of Georgia Department, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
  • 204 Tom Hall Circle, Welfare Check
  • Brinson St. at N. Jackson St., Simple Battery

1/28

  • 234 Bell St., Damage to Property
  • 618 Felder St., Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 1701 Maxwell St., Criminal Trespass
  • 906 Cypress Dr., Damage to Property
  • 609 Lewis Lowe Ct., Domestic Dispute
  • Tripp St. @ East Furlow St., Hands Free Device Required – 1st Offense/Driving without a valid license
  • Roadway of Lonnie Lane, City Probation

1/29

  • 214 McCoy St., Criminal Trespass
  • 102 West Lamar St., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • East Lamar St., Driving without a valid license

2/1

  • 102 Glenwood Rd., Criminal Trespass/Curfew Violation
  • 1207 1st Montgomery St., Domestic Dispute
  • 1243 Faith Street at Holiness Deliverance Temple, Miscellaneous Report
  • 236A Wanda Way, Suicide Threat/Attempt
  • 1605 East Lamar St. at Days Inn, Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 119 South Lee St., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 410 Pinecrest Dr., Identity Theft/Fraud to create, use or possess
  • Bivens St. at Elm Avenue, Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer

2/2

  • 501B Bessie Mays Circle, Engaging in, promoting or encouraging a domestic dispute

 

Media Arrest Summary for Americus PD 1/26/2021 to 2/2/2021

  • Leverette, Konterrious Deon, 24 (Bonded Out), 1/26/2021 1:48 p.m., City Probation
  • Prince, Bobby, 31 (In Jail), 1/26/2021 2:31 p.m., Probation Violation (When probation terms are altered for fingerprintable charge – Felony
  • Wilson, Quanteria Lensie, 20 (Bonded Out), 1/26/2021 12:30 p.m., Probation Violation – Misdemeanor
  • Dariso, Jamarcus, 19, 1/27/2021 6:32 p.m., Possession of Controlled Substance/Marijuana/Possession of Drug Related Objects
  • Johnson, Jasmine Ieisha, 28, 1/27/2021 10:22 a.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud/Theft of Lost-Mislaid Property – Felony
  • McCoy, D’Mitry Antwuan, 25, 1/27/2021 11:44 a.m., Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon or First Offender
  • Payne, Timothy, 24, 1/27/2021 6:35 p.m., Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon or First Offender
  • Hernandez, Rodrigo, 32, 1/28/2021 1:48 p.m., Hands Free Device Required – 1st offense/Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
  • Lawson, Ebony, 32, 1/28/2021 2:31 p.m., City Probation
  • Velasquez, Javier Issac, 42, 1/29/2021 1:26 a.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor

 

