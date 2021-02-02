Area Beat Report 1/26 to 2/2/2021
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 1/26 to 2/2/2021
1/26
- 911 Parker St., Domestic Dispute
- 1002/1017 Hancock St., Recovered Stolen Property
- 1020 Hancock Dr., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- Southerfield Rd. at Mayo St., City Probation
- 1019 Hancock Dr., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 730 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at 8 Americus Gardens Apartments, Theft By Taking – Firearm
- 113 Melody Lane, Lost/Mislaid Property
- 206 East Dodson St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 111 Frieda Lane, Domestic Dispute/Affray
1/27
- 104 Woodland Ave., Sexual Battery – Misdemeanor
- 1243 Magnolia St., Domestic Dispute
- 1001 East Forsyth St. at Clinic Drug Store, Theft by Deception – Misdemeanor/Possession of Amphetamine
- 108 East Lamar St. at State of Georgia Department, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
- 204 Tom Hall Circle, Welfare Check
- Brinson St. at N. Jackson St., Simple Battery
1/28
- 234 Bell St., Damage to Property
- 618 Felder St., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 1701 Maxwell St., Criminal Trespass
- 906 Cypress Dr., Damage to Property
- 609 Lewis Lowe Ct., Domestic Dispute
- Tripp St. @ East Furlow St., Hands Free Device Required – 1st Offense/Driving without a valid license
- Roadway of Lonnie Lane, City Probation
1/29
- 214 McCoy St., Criminal Trespass
- 102 West Lamar St., Lost/Mislaid Property
- East Lamar St., Driving without a valid license
2/1
- 102 Glenwood Rd., Criminal Trespass/Curfew Violation
- 1207 1st Montgomery St., Domestic Dispute
- 1243 Faith Street at Holiness Deliverance Temple, Miscellaneous Report
- 236A Wanda Way, Suicide Threat/Attempt
- 1605 East Lamar St. at Days Inn, Lost/Mislaid Property
- 119 South Lee St., Lost/Mislaid Property
- 410 Pinecrest Dr., Identity Theft/Fraud to create, use or possess
- Bivens St. at Elm Avenue, Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
2/2
- 501B Bessie Mays Circle, Engaging in, promoting or encouraging a domestic dispute
Media Arrest Summary for Americus PD 1/26/2021 to 2/2/2021
- Leverette, Konterrious Deon, 24 (Bonded Out), 1/26/2021 1:48 p.m., City Probation
- Prince, Bobby, 31 (In Jail), 1/26/2021 2:31 p.m., Probation Violation (When probation terms are altered for fingerprintable charge – Felony
- Wilson, Quanteria Lensie, 20 (Bonded Out), 1/26/2021 12:30 p.m., Probation Violation – Misdemeanor
- Dariso, Jamarcus, 19, 1/27/2021 6:32 p.m., Possession of Controlled Substance/Marijuana/Possession of Drug Related Objects
- Johnson, Jasmine Ieisha, 28, 1/27/2021 10:22 a.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud/Theft of Lost-Mislaid Property – Felony
- McCoy, D’Mitry Antwuan, 25, 1/27/2021 11:44 a.m., Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon or First Offender
- Payne, Timothy, 24, 1/27/2021 6:35 p.m., Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon or First Offender
- Hernandez, Rodrigo, 32, 1/28/2021 1:48 p.m., Hands Free Device Required – 1st offense/Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
- Lawson, Ebony, 32, 1/28/2021 2:31 p.m., City Probation
- Velasquez, Javier Issac, 42, 1/29/2021 1:26 a.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 1/26 to 2/2/2021
1/26
- GA Highway 3 North at GA Highway 30 West, Traffic Stop/tag light out
- North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Forsyth St., Traffic Stop/headlight out
- 111 North County Line Rd. Lot G, Welfare Check
- Unknown Sumter County Civil Division, Lost or Stolen Tag
- 118 Santa Rosa Dr., Alarm Activation
- 0 Flintside Dr., Livestock in Road
- 0 Highway 280 West and Howard Johnson, Accident Report
- 130 Mallard Lane, Civil Disturbance
- SGTC Parkway, Motorist was assisted
- GA Highway 49 North at Mile Marker 25, Traffic Stop
- McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Jail, Pickup/transport prisoner
1/27
- 1146 US Highway 19 South, Welfare Check
- East Lamar St. at about Lee St., Traffic Stop
- Near 1329 GA Highway 30 West, Accident Involving Deer
- 400 Block of US Highway 280 West, Roadway Blocked/investigating crash at a tree
- 144 Mallard Lane, Roadway Blocked/tree blocking roadway
- 129 Irene Dr., Stove Fire
- 1402 Felder St. Double D, Accident Report
- 0 Hwy 280 and Lamar Rd., Accident Report
- 0 Hwy 280 East, Accident Report
- 0 Hwy 280 East, Traffic Stop
- Sumter County Courthouse, Civil Matter
1/28
- 983 GA Highway 27 East, Alarm Activation
- Mask Road at RR tracks, Traffic Stop/running stop sighn
- Mask Road about Brady Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or stolen tag
- 875 GA Highway 308, Alarm Activation
- GA Highway 49 North at MM 21, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 130 Mallard Lane, Welfare Check
- 1914 GA Highway 27 East, Civil Matter
- Flintside Dr. at Saliba Rd., Livestock in Road
- 143 Arlington Dr. Ext, Domestic Disturbance
- Near 609 Burma Rd., Accident Report
- 333 Wiggins Rd., Information for Officer
- 564 Dellaglass Rd., Alarm Activation
- 0 49 and Autry Rd., Deer Accident Report
- 0 49 North Before 195, Abandoned Vehicle
1/29
- 227 Jenkins Rd. at Sam’s Country Store, Alarm Activation
- 866 Lamar Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- 0 Southerfield Rd., Traffic Stop/hit on tag reader
- 864 GA Highway 280 East at Flint AG and Turf, Alarm Activation
- 214 McCoy St., Criminal Trespass
- 102 West Lamar St., Lost/Mislaid Property
- East Lamar St., Driving without a valid license
- 547 GA Highway 49 South, Miscellaneous Report
- 303 E. Glessner St., Apt. 12, Harassing Communications
- 800 East Lamar St. at First State Bank, 4th Degree Forgery/Printing, Executing, Negotiating Checks
- 211 West Furlow St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 119 South Lee St. at Americus Police Department, Recovered Property – Not Stolen
- 523 North Jackson St., Missing Person
- Mayo St., Traffic Stop/hands free device/seat belt violation
- 1711 East Lamar St at Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
- 111 Industrial Blvd., Warrant Executed
- 1206 Crawford St. at Pizza Hut, Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- 621 Park Row, Aggravated Assault/Possession of Firearm or Knife during commission of a crime
1/30
- 122 Starlight Circle, Domestic Dispute
- 1130 Felder St. Apt. 3-A Lexington Place, Domestic Dispute
- 933 North Jackson St., Criminal Trespass
- 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
- 928 Davenport St., Civil Matter
- 611 East Lamar St. at Dominos, Criminal Trespass
- 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
- 120-B Hanson Dr., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 211 Brookedale Dr., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Affray
- 166 C Lakeview Circle, Suspicious Incident
- Bessie Mays Circle, Aggravated Assault
- 1402 North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Gas & Go, 4th Degree Forgery – Felony
1/31
- 307 Bessie Mays Circle Apt. A, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 933 N. Jackson St., Criminal Trespass
- 329 West Lamar St. at 1800 Mexican Restaurant, Theft by Taking – Felony
- Brookdale Dr. at Burton Circle, Suspicious Incident
- 61 A Masonic St., Welfare Check
- 1130 Felder St. Apt. 9A, Loud and Unnecessary noises – Prohibited
- 406A Academy St., Battery/Criminal Trespass
2/1
- 127 Rainbow Terrace, Domestic Disturbance
- 102 Glenwood Rd., Criminal Trespass/Curfew Violation
- 1207 1st Montgomery St., Domestic Dispute
- GA Highway 30 West at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 0 GA Highway 49 North at MM 24, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 0 GA Highway 19 South at Croxton Cross Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 0 GA Highway 19 South at MM 3, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 0 GA Highway 19 South at MM 3, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 114 Hooks Mill Rd., Alarm Activation
- 0 Sumter County Lec, Welfare Check
- 157 Sylvan Dr., Suspicious Person
- 180 GA Highway 27 East, Suspicious Person
- 0 GA Highway 19 North at MM 14, Traffic Stop/Expired Registration
- 0 GA Highway 19 North at MM 14, Traffic Stop/Expired Registration
- 246 Shiloh Rd., Civil Disturbance
- GA Highway 27 East at Fire Station 1-A, Abandoned Vehicle
- 0 South Lee St. at Mask Rd., Traffic Stop
- 0 Reese St. off East Forsyth, Traffic Stop/Driver not using turn signal
- 0 Highway 30 at MM 11, Traffic Stop/Expired Registration
- 151 Fox Stephens Rd. Lot K, Domestic Disturbance
- GA Highway 49 South at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop
- GA Highway 3 at MM 15, Traffic Stop/Headlight Requirements
- Southland Road at about Upper River Rd., Traffic Stop/Obscured License Plate
- GA Highway 3 North at MM 17, Traffic Stop/headlight requirements and expired registration
- 361 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter Landfill, Theft
- GA Highway 3 North at MM 16, Traffic Stop/tag light requirement
- 190 Old Dawson Rd., Suspicious Person
- 155 Oak Turn Dr., Bad Child
2/2
- GA Highway 3 at MM 11, Traffic Stop/tag light out/seatbelt violation
- GA Highway 3 North at Rucker St., Traffic Stop/vehicle warning for not having headlights/taillights on
- GA Highway 30 East at Mile Marker 20, Traffic Stop/warning for tag light requirements/Must apply for new license within 60 days of address change
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 1/28/2021
- Baker, Avery Danielle, 38 (In Jail), 1/28/2021 12:54 p.m., USMS
- Enke, Christopher Thomas, 20 (In Jail), 1/28/2021 9:37 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Lawson, Ebony Shanta, 32 (Bonded Out), 1/28/2021 4:58 p.m., City Probation
- Peterson, Ta’Disha Rockell, 25 (Bonded Out), 1/28/2021 3:05 p.m., Failure to appear for fingerprintable charge – Felony
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary for 2/1/2021
- Sims, Roy Kentrell, 38 (Bonded Out), 2/1/2021 4:01 a.m., Driving while unlicensed/DUI – Alcohol and Drugs/Tail Light lenses required
- Tullis, Cortezee Jermaine, 36 (In Jail), 2/1/2021 1:08 p.m., Parole Violation
- Avery, Eric Lewis, 37, 1/29/2021 1:26 p.m., Warrant Executed
- Brady, Paula Michelle, 30, 1/30/2021 1:50 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Davis, Kashton Landrew, 26, 1/31/2021 Midnight, Battery
- Ford, Randy, 31, 1/31/2021 4:08 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
