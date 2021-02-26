Area Beat Report 2/25 to 2/26/2021
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 2/25 to 2/26/2021
2/25
- 716 Valley Dr. Apt. C, Suspicious Incident
- Phillips St. at Patterson St., Suspended registration/Driving without a valid license/City Probation
- 1329 East Lamar St., Suspicious Incident
- 303 Bessie Mays Circle, Miscellaneous Report
- 999 Southerfield Rd. at Discount Tobacco, Theft By Shoplifting
East Forsyth at Strife St., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Adult Seat Belt Violation
- 119 South Lee St., Miscellaneous Report
- 234 Lester St., Aggravated Assault
- 723 Beale St., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 1410 Crawford St., Miscellaneous Report
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K, Theft of lost/mislaid property/Financial Transaction-Card Fraud
- 210 West Lamar St. at Scott’s Jewlery, Suspicious Incident
- 107 Woodland Avenue, Child Molestation
- 103 Peachtree St., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Reese St. near Argus Dr., Damage to Property
- 1023 Hancock Dr., Suspicious Incident
2/26
- 510 Barlow St., Simple Battery
- 1410 Crawford St., Burglary – Smash and Grab – Felony
- 110 Knollwood Dr., Criminal Trespass
