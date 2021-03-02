Jeffery Keion Johnson arrested with multiple charges, public’s help needed
Press Release: March 2, 2021
Counterfeit Payroll Checks
The Americus Police Department is investigating a series of counterfeit payroll checks
that were cashed at different businesses around the Americus area. The checks were
printed to look like payroll checks from local employers and were cashed by different
individuals. Investigation led to the arrest of Jeffery Keion Johnson, age 26, of
Americus. Detectives conducted a search of his residence and recovered computer
equipment used to print the checks along with an illegal weapon and a quantity of
marijuana. Johnson is charged with:
4 counts- Forgery 4 th Degree
8 counts- Printing, Executing, Negotiating Checks, Drafts Knowing Information is in
Error or Fictitious
1 count -Possession of Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
1 count- Possession of Dangerous Weapon or Silencer
1 count- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (felony)
This case is still under investigation and additional arrests are pending. Anyone with
information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police
Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011.
Area Beat Report 2/25 to 3/1/2021
Americus PD Media Incident Report from 2/26 to 3/1/2021 2/26 510 Barlow St., Simple Battery 1410 Crawford St., Burglary –... read more