SGTC’s Veronica Charles named GCAA Basketball Player of Week

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College’s Veronica Charles was selected as the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) Division I Basketball Player of the Week for the March 15, 2021 week.

The 5’ 4” guard from Benue State, Nigeria averaged 18 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals, and 3.5 assists in two conference wins for the SGTC Lady Jets the previous week. She is also one of the leaders in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) in steals nationally.

Charles has helped lead the Lady Jets to an eighth place national ranking in the NJCAA and a 17 – 3 overall record this season, as well as an 11 – 2 record in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA). The Lady Jets are currently ranked second in the GCAA behind Georgia Highlands College.

Charles is the second Lady Jet to be selected as the GCAA Player of the Week this season. Sophomore Moe Shida was recognized the week of February 21st along with the Jets Jalen Reynolds as the top players in the GCAA that week.

The Lady Jets have two more regular season games before advancing to the NJCAA Region XVII tournament. They travel to East Georgia in Swainsboro at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 18th and then return home to host East Georgia at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 20th for their last regular season game of the year. The sophomore players will be recognized after that game with East Georgia during the SGTC Sophomore Day presentations. The sophomore Jets will also be recognized and then they will play Gordon College at 4 p.m. Saturday as part of a double-header. Fans are encouraged to come out and support the Jets and Lady Jets!