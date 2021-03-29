Area Beat Report 3/26 to 3/29/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary for 3/26 to 3/28/2021
- Brown, Sakeida Mercer (Bonded Out), 32, 3/27/2021 12:51 a.m., Tag light required/Driving while license suspended or revoked/DUI/Seat Belt Violation/Marijuana Possession of less than an oz.
- Goodson, Teshambria Reshay (Bonded Out), 24, 3/28/2021 6:36 a.m., Operating without lights required by law/Driving while license suspended or revoked/DUI – Driving under influence of drugs/Marijuana Possession less than an oz./DUI – Alcohol
- Jones, Chad (In Jail), 41, 3/28/2021 2:49 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Jones, Rico Devarions (In Jail), 41, 3/28/2021 9:11 a.m., Sentenced to 30 days
- Lewis, Gerald Alexander (Bonded Out), 49, 3/28/2021 2:39 a.m., Driving while unlicensed/Headlight requirements
- Price, Quovadis Markquise (In Jail), 39, 3/29/2021 12:41 a.m., False Imprisonment
- Stringfellow, Robert Lamar (In Jail), 51, 3/26/2021 4:25 p.m., Housing for Schley County
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 3/26 to 3/29/2021
3/26
- 108 Odom Rd. Ext., Domestic Disturbance
171 McMath Mill Rd., 911 Hangup
- 0 GA Hwy 19 South at Cemetery Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 637 Thomas Mill Rd., Alarm Activation
- 2609 Lee St. Road, Alarm Activation
- 0 GA Hwy 30 West at Tallent Store Road, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- Lamar St. at Dudley St., Traffic Stop/Warning for expired decal
- 0 Hwy 19 at Mile Marker 14, Traffic Stop/Expired Tag
- 0 Hwy 19 North at Patton St., Traffic Stop/Warning for improperly worn safety belt
- 274 North Shore Dr., Alarm Activation
- 549 Upper River Road, Damage to Property
- 343 Middle River Rd., Welfare Check
- 0 Wise Rd. near GA Hwy 280 East, Accident Involving Deer
- 101 Persimmons St., Identity Theft
- 0 MLK at Park Row, Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
- 0 Hwy 19 North at North Sports Page, Traffic Stop/Warning for Expired Tag
- 0 Highway 19 North, Traffic Stop/Warning for expired tag
- 122 Pine Level Rd., Suicide Threat
- GA Hwy 30 West about Magnolia Court, Traffic Stop/Warning for Tail light requirements
- GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/warning for defective headlight
- Roney St. at Rainbow Terrace, Domestic Disturbance
3/27
- 0 19 South at MM 7, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- 0 19 South at MM 5, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- 0 Hwy 19 North at MM16, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding, child safety seat and break light out
- 0 Hwy 19 North at MM 16, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- 357 R. W. Jones Rd., Suspicious Person
- 124 Santa Rosa Dr., Theft
- 708 McMath Mill Rd., Theft
- 1117 District Line Rd., Alarm Activation
- 0 Southerfield Rd. at Crisp Dr., Traffic Stop/Warning for Stop Sign Violation
- Americus Police Department Headquarters, Information for Officer
- 1753 Hwy 49 South, Person Shot
- 0 Hwy 19 North at South GA Tech Parkway, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- Sunset Park Dr. at Rainbow Terrace, Shots Fired
3/28
- 170 Quail Trail, Alarm Activation
- 146 Rainbow Terrace, Shots Fired
- 158 Cartwright Road Ext., Theft
- GA Hwy 3 at Raymond Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for Seat Belt Violation
- Brady Road at Tommy Hooks Road, Accident Involving Deer
- GA Hwy 153 at Mile Marker 1, Accident Involving Deer
- 406 W. Ellaville St. Apt. @A, Domestic Disturbance
- 116 GA Hwy 30 West at American Legion, Stand By/Deputies stood at the American Legion building to provide a law enforcement presence and prevent an altercation at the American Legion while the crowd departed.
- 116 GA Hwy 30 West, Found Property
- 124 Santa Rosa Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 110 Faircloth Rd., Missing Person
- 153 Sixth St., Civil Disturbance/Civil Matter
- 258 Shiloh Rd., Civil Matter
- Sunset Park Dr. at Bumphead Rd., DUI-Alcohol/Possession of Marijuana/Failure to Maintain Lane/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Operating without lights – Required By Law
- 0 Hwy 19 North, Deer Accident Report
- 123 Richmond Rd., Alarm Activation
3/29
- Bumphead Road at South GA Tech Parkway, Accident Involving Deer
- Brady Road about Mask Road, Accident Involving Deer
- GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/Warning for Stop Sign Violation
- GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/Warning for driving without lights -required by law
- GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/Warning for Stop Sign Violation
- GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/Warning for Stop Sign Violation
- GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/Warning for Stop Sign Violation
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 3/26 to 3/29/2021
3/26
- 1101 Crawford St., Traffic Stop
- 730B North MLK Jr. Blvd., Suspicious Incident
- Elm Ave. at Hill St., Damage to Property
- 209 Tripp St. at Wells Fargo Bank, Lost/Mislaid Property
- 611 GA Hwy 27 East, Lost/Mislaid Property
- 1334 2nd Montgomery St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 1611 East Lamar St. at Room 17 Econo Lodge, Drug Activity
- 301 Virginia Avenue, Damaged to Property
- 116 Pinecrest Dr., Aggravated Assault
- Bealle at Hampton St., Recovered Property – Not Stolen
- 429 Forrest St., Disorderly Conduct
- 140 Lonnie Lane at Meadowbrook Village/Apt. 110, Criminal Trespass
3/27
- 625 South Hampton St., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Discharging Firearms in the city
- Bessie May Circle at LA Fuse, Affray/Domestic Dispute
- 915 Davenport St., Harassing Communications
- McCoy St. at Poplar St., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
- 502 East Jefferson St., Recovered Property-Not Stolen/Criminal Trespass
- 707 East Furlow St., Damage to Property
- 50-B Reddick Dr., Miscellaneous Report
- 119 Hosanna Circle, Civil Matter
3/28
- 825 Mayo St. Suite A, Ungovernable Child/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- Bozeman Circle, Discharging Firearms in the city limits
- 1605 Lafayette St., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 329 West Lamar St., Domestic Dispute
- 439 Forrest St. Apt. S, Domestic Dispute
- 537 Jackson Avenue, Domestic Dispute
- 440 Mayo St., Disorderly Conduct
- 325 A Winn St., False Imprisonment
- South Lee St., DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane
- 104 Bill Cross St., Domestic Dispute
- East Jefferson St. at Winn St., Traffic Stop
Americus PD Media Arrest Reports 3/26 to 3/28/2021
- Hunt, Lueann, 52, 3/28/2021 11:45 p.m., Failure to Maintain Lane/DUI
- Jernigan, Jontavious Dwayne, 22, 3/28/2021 12 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Lowe, Tyler Rashard, 23, 3/26/2021 5:11 p.m., Contempt of Court
- Mitchell, Shanneshia Qusha, 28, 3/28/2021 9:04 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
