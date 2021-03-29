Gary Dennis “Charlie” Parker, Sr.: March 27, 2021

Mr. Gary Dennis “Charlie” Parker Sr. age 71 of Ellaville, passed Saturday, March 27, 2021 at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021 in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral Services. Rev. William Hall will officiate. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, March 28th at Aldridge Funeral Services and at other times 462 Wiggins Lane, Ellaville.

Gary Dennis Parker Sr. was born November 24, 1949 in Americus. He was the son of the late Bill Parker and the late Annie Moore Parker. He was a retired Foreman with Reeves Construction Company, after 45 years of employment. He attended Calvary Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife Theresa Gail Shaw Parker of Ellaville, a daughter and son-in-law Tammy Pingrey and Billy of Ellijah, GA, Two sons and daughter-in-law, Gary Dennis Parker Jr. of Americus and Tim and Amanda Parker of Cleveland, GA. A stepson and daughter-in-law, Jamie McCrary and Cheryl of Clarksville, TN. Ten grandchildren, Tiffany Evans and spouse Jay, Whitney Kirk and spouse Jeremy, K J Dehart, Ashley Pingrey, Dallas Parker, Savannah Motts, Austin Albritton, Hunter Albritton and Gracen Teate.

One great grandson Nathanael Evans and a sister-in-law, Lana Hicks and Len of Lancaster, SC. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Parker was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Anderson and Jo Ann Powell.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church P.O. Box 301 Leslie, GA 31764.

