ASHS Panthers’ soccer team falls to Savannah Arts in first round of state playoffs
From Staff Reports
SAVANNAH – The Americus-Sumter Varsity Boys’ Soccer Team’s season came to an end on Tuesday, April 20, as the as the Panthers fell to Savannah Arts Academy (SAA) 12-2 in the first round of the GHSA Class AAA State Playoffs.
Kevin Abarca and Leo Lopez scored the Panthers’ only two goals of the match. Abarca was able to score off a free kick that sailed off the goalkeeper’s hands and into the upper corner of the net. Lopez was able to score his goal off a scramble for the ball in front of goal.
The Panthers finish the season with a record of 6-6, while the SAA Panthers (8-1-1) continue on in the state playoffs.
Lumpkin strikes out seven and Taylor goes 3 for 4 in Wildcats’ win at Tiftarea
From Staff Reports CHULA, GA – In the previous game this season between Schley County and Tiftarea Academy (TA)... read more