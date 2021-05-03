Frederick Lewis Duke: April 30, 2021

Mr. Frederick Lewis Duke, age 93, died on April 30, 2021. He was born in Montezuma, Georgia on December 12, 1927 to Susie Pearl Davis Duke and William Clifford Duke. At the age of five, the family and he moved to Marshallville, Georgia for a few years and then to Americus where he remained a resident for the rest of his life. Mr. Duke had nine siblings all having preceded him in death except one sister, Jeane Duke Mobley of Winston Salem, NC.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM in Oak Grove cemetery with Rev. Keith Parks officiating. A visitation will follow the service.

Mr. Duke was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Bette Gatewood Duke and their two daughters, Bonnie Diane and Millie Duke. Survivors include his children, Betsy Duke Flowers (Robert) of Lebanon, Ohio and Ricky Duke (Tami) of Americus, Georgia. He has four grandchildren, Walter Duke (Michelle) of Cedar Park, Texas, Sara Duke Claxton (Les) of Savannah, Georgia, Karl Flowers (Leah) of Wimberly, Texas, and Travis Flowers (Betsy) of Fort Collins, Colorado and six great grandchildren David and William Duke, Easton and Simms Claxton and Camryn and Cara Flowers.

Mr. Duke was a lifelong sports enthusiast closely following the Atlanta Braves and the Auburn University Tigers. He spent many hours enjoying games with friends and family. He played football for Americus High School (AHS) and was on the 1944 AHS state football championship team. He also played basketball for AHS and even though he enjoyed football, basketball was his game. Coach Jack Finklea said he was a diminutive forward that was smooth on the court and had a knack of hitting the “draperies” time after time just when the team needed it most. His love of basketball led him to become a Georgia High School Association official referee for many years.

Mr. Duke served in the US Army for two years. Following his discharge, he worked for Georgia Power in Americus for 41 years retiring in 1989. He was featured in the Georgia Power Electric Update in an article that cited his precision and accuracy stating that he had made only one mistake in 37,000 meter readings. The article stated that he had one of the best work records for Georgia Power highlighting his admirable work ethic. In addition to a career with Georgia Power, he and his wife Bette owned Gatewood’s Flower Shop in Americus from 1961 to 1979.

One of the highlights of his life was his ordination as deacon of First Baptist Church on April 27, 1997. In retirement, he stated a bicycle ministry which brought smiles to children’s faces at Christmas. He worked on bikes of all sizes and shapes to restore them to like-new condition to be presented to the children at Christmas. The first year he repaired 12 bikes. This grew to 60 bikes for children by the third year of the ministry. People brought him bikes and a friend donated parts to assist him in the ministry. Mr. Duke enjoyed his faith and spreading the Word of God through his ministry. He loved his family and his community and worked very hard to make them successful. He was a giving person who wanted to help others and serve the Lord by sharing with all what he was blessed to have received in his life.

