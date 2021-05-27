Area Beat Report 5/26/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 5/26/2021
- Cauley, Troy Stewart (In Jail), 29, 5/26/2021 10:15 p.m., Hold for Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office
- Daniels, Lisa Musshelle (In Jail), 40, 5/26/2021 11:34 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children – allowing child to witness felony/family violence
- Devorce, Johntavis Lamar (In Jail), 31, 5/26/2021 1:45 p.m., Housing for Webster County
- Harris, Edvado Bernard (Bonded Out), 50, 5/26/2021 1:42 a.m., City Probation
- Hawkins, Marquillis Jontavious (In Jail), 27, 5/26/2021 2:48 p.m., Probation Violation
- Johnson, Savion Imel (In Jail), 20, 5/26/2021 2:05 p.m., Housing for Schley County
- Lockhart, Willie Arthur (Bonded Out), 58, 5/26/2021 12:51 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Mercer, Alexeus Brianna (In Jail), 26, 5/26/2021 3:04 a.m., Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Minter, Keaston Traios (ReBook), 18, 5/26/2021 7:24 p.m., Sentence
- Morgan, Kiwante Monique (Charges Dismissed), 43, 5/26/2021 3:37 p.m., Probation Violation
- Wilkes, Tyrone (In Jail), 62, 5/26/2021 8:29 p.m., Hold for Crisp County Sheriff’s Office
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 5/26/2021
- GA Hwy 19 South at Hillcrest Grange, Traffic Stop/Warning for headlight out
- 191 Loop Rd., Alarm Activation
- 389 Small Piece Rd., Theft
- 2288 Hwy 280 East, 911 Hangup
- Middle River Rd. at Upper River Rd., Trouble Unknown
- 119 S. Lee St., Deer Accident Report
- 440 Hwy 280 East, Roadway Blocked
- 202 Hosana Circle, Deer Accident Report
- Hwy 19 South at Cemetery Rd., Deer Accident Report
- 455 US Hwy 280 West, Civil Matter
- 144 Arlington Dr. Ext., 911 Hangup
- 245 Shiloh Rd., Harassing Phone Calls
- US Hwy 19 North near Honey Suckle Hill Rd., Suspicious Person
- 357 RW Jones Rd., Suspicious Person
- 352 McMath Mill Rd., Information for Officer
- 122 Crisp Dr., Information for Officer
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 5/26/2021
- Daniels, Tavoris Kentrell, 22, 5/26/2021 7:38 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- Jackson, Laquanta Shanta, 29, 5/26/2021 3:36 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Seat Belt Violation
Americus PD Media Incident Report 5/26 to 5/27/2021
5/26
- Elliot Street and Mayo St., City Probation/Failure to stop at stop sign
- 126 US Hwy 280 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, Animal Complaint/animal bite at intersection of East Furlow and Varsity Dr.
- 162C Lakeview Circle, Criminal Trespass
- East Lamar at Mayo St., Warrant Executed/Failure to yield for funeral procession/Seat Belt Violation
- North Lee St., Deat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- 1610 East Forsyth St., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- 39A Reddick Dr., Transmission of lewd photos and videos/Domestic Dispute
- Elm Avenue Reese Park Economic Bld. Basketball Court, Affray/Fight
- 208 Brookdale Dr., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
- 251C Lonnie Lane, Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers/Cruelty to Children – 3rd Degree – allowing children to witness violence/Aggravated Battery
- 408 Rucker St. at Boone Park, Damage to Property
5/27
- 151 Patterson St., Criminal Trespass
