Area Beat Report 5/27 to 6/1/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 5/28 to 6/1/2021
5/27
- South ML Hudson St. near Graham St., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 27 East at Lanestore Road, Accident Involving Deer
- 268 Wise Road, Domestic Disturbance
- Upper River Rd. at District Line Rd., Roadway Blocked
- 352 McMath Mill Rd., Information for officer
- 323 South Lee St., Information for officer
- Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
- GA Hwy 30 West at MP 1, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- 983 Highway 27 East, Alarm Activation
- 414 N. Bond St., Information for officer
- 1763 Highway 280 West, Alarm Activation
- US Highway 280 West about Mile Marker 7, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- MLK at Forsyth St., Traffic Stop/Warning for no tag displayed and no trailer lights
- GA Highway 49 North about Mile Marker 19, Abandoned Vehicle
- 864 GA Hwy 280 East at Flint Agg and Turf, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 23, Accident Involving Deer
- 245B Shiloh Rd., Domestic Disturbance/Receipt, Possession or Transfer of Firearm/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Shots Fired
- 245 Shiloh Rd. Lot A, Threats
5/28/21
- 154 PAS Road, Suspicious Person
- Havencrest Dr. at District Line Rd., Welfare Check
- Rainbow Terrace, Shots Fired
- Lamar Rd. at MP 14, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 125 Seaboard St., Livestock in Road
- 900 South Wester Circle Apt. 604, Theft
- 3713 Lee St. Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- US Hwy 280 East at MP 18, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 1007 Hwy 19 South, 911 Hangup
- 140 E. Rock Hill Dr., Alarm Activation
- Pecan Terrace, Accident Report
- 308 Walters Street, Civil Matter
- US Hwy 280 East near Mile Post 25, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 0 Hwy 280 East about Mile Marker 25, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- 0 Hwy 280 West at Frank Chappell Road, Vehicle Fire
- 319 Dowdy Rd., Alarm Activation
- 864 US Hwy 280 East at Flint AG and Turf, Alarm Activation
- MLK at Forsyth, Traffic Stop/warning for headlight requirements
- US Hwy 19 South at Mile Post 9, Assist another agency
- 359 Tommy Hooks Rd., Information for Officer
- Reeves Landing Rd., Assist Motorist
5/29
- 780 R.W. Jones Rd., 911 Hangup
- 104 Quail Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 516 Tallent Store Rd., Alarm Activation
- 185 S. Freeman Ave., Damage to Property
- 4038 Hwy 280 East at Kates Country Store, Domestic Disturbance
- 900 Southwestern Circle, Parking Violation
- 471 Commerce Rd., Livestock in Road
- 162 Quail Dr., Shots Fired
- Thrasher Road about Salters Mill Road, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 136 Rainbow Terrace, Domestic Disturbance
- Mockingbird Dr. at Quail Dr., Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
- North Dudley St. at Forsyth St., Traffic Stop/Warning for Hands Free
- Thrasher Road, Drag Racing
- 746 Thrasher Road, Bad Child
- 846 McMath Mill Rd. Ext., Loud Music
- West Lamar St. at Hampton St., Traffic Stop/Warning for driving wrong way on one way street
- US Highway 280 East at Railroad St., Accident Report
- 1408 1st Montgomery, Hit and Run
- 900 Southwestern Circle at Apt. 807, Domestic Disturbance
- 792 Flintside Dr., Civil Matter
5/30
- 116 GA Hwy 30 West, Shots Fired
- 136 Richard Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 0 Hwy 45 North at Hwy 30, Traffic Accident
- 864 Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
- 149 Grover Dr., 911 Hangup
- 134 Allen Chappell Rd., 911 Hangup
- 19 South at Hwy 280 West, Traffic Stop/Warning for Driving without a license
- GA Hwy 49 North near District Line Rd., Animal Complaint
- McLittle Bridge Rd. and Arch Helms Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding/Reckless Driving
- Lamar Road near North Spring Creek Rd., Improperly parked vehicles
5/31
- 276 Rockdale Subdivision, Information for officer
- GA Hwy 27 at Lee St., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- 114 Sylvan Road, Alarm Activation
- 125 West Allen St., Alarm Activation
- 297 GA Hwy 195 North, Unsecured Door
- Pryor Road at Buck Nelson Road, Traffic Stop/Warning for failure to maintain lane
- 195 Tommy Warren Road, Assist Another Agency
- Rainbow Terrace at Sunset Park, Hit and Run
- Felder St. at GSW Drive, Traffic Stop/Warning for suspended registration
- Rucker St. at North Jackson St., Traffic Stop/Warning for taillight lense requirements/Warning for Window tint Violation
- Hwy 308 at MM 1, Suspicious Person
- Highway 19 North at South GA Tech Parkway, Traffic Stop/Warning issued for expired registration
- Highway 280 West at Jenkins Rd., Found Property/box of rifle ammo in the roadway
- Highway 280 at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- GA Hwy 19 about MP 7, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 0 Graystone Dr., Drag Racing
- Lamar Road about Waterfront Dr., Roadway Blocked
- 153 6th St., Criminal Trespass
6/1
- 122 Southland Road Lot 1, Suspicious Person
- GA Hwy 280 West at McMath Mill Rd., Suspicious Person
- Tripp St. at E. Lamar St./Wells Fargo Branch, Traffic Stop/Possession of open alcohol container/Affixing license plate with intent to conceal/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Knowing driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 5/27 to 6/1/2021
- Hall, Kelvin Bernard (Bonded Out), 37, 5/30/2021 7:56 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/Speeding
- Lucas, Joshua Mitchell (In Jail), 19, 5/28/2021 1:54 p.m., Possession of Firearm or Knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies/Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children – Deprivation of necessary sustenance 1st Degree
- McCray, Diamond Shantrell (In Jail), 24, 5/30/2021 4:04 p.m., False Statements or writings, concealing facts or fraudulent documents in matters of government/Aggravated Assault
- Mims, Melissa Ann (Bonded Out), 36, 5/30/2021 3:36 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Parrish, Brandon Lee (Rebook), 34, 5/29/2021 4:18 p.m., Possession of Methamphetamine
- Sims, Christopher Allen (In Jail), 48, 5/28/2021 1:14 p.m., Probation Violation
- Williams, Calvin Lionel (In Jail), 60, 6/1/2021 3:54 a.m., Knowingly Driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Possession of open alcohol container/Affixing license plate with intent to conceal
- Wilson, Diamonique (Bonded Out), 23, 5/28/2021 2:17 p.m., False Statements or Writings/Concealing facts or fraudulent documents in matters of government
- Barker, Johnny C., 65, 5/28/2021 11:46 a.m., Drug Court Follow Up
- Barrow, Jamie Martin (In Jail), 47, 9:23 p.m., Aggravated Stalking
- Bennett, Bradley Wayne (Bonded Out), 36, 5/30/2021 2:23 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to maintain lane/DUI – Alcohol/Marijuana Possession – Less than an oz./Possession of Amphetamines
- Blasingame, Thomas James (Bonded Out), 30, 5/30/2021 2:44 a.m., Failure to appear
- Boone, Ja’Heim Samtwan (Bonded Out), 18, 5/29/2021 12:53 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Failure to Appear
- Burton, Nakia Danielle (Bonded Out), 35, 5/29/2021 2:30 p.m., Driving without valid license – Misdemeanor/Child or youth restraint not used properly/Speeding
- Christman, Andre Terrell (Bonded Out), 27, 5/29/2021 11:55 a.m., Hold for Webster County
- Coy, Joshua Allen (Bonded Out), 40, 5/28/2021 8:15 a.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Cranford, Billy (In jail), 51, 5/28/2021 1:02 a.m., Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Receipt, Possession or Transfer of Firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
- George, Tiquan Malik (In Jail), 25, 5/29/2021 11:26 a.m., Probation Violation
- Gomez, Leonardo Ruiz, 27, 5/27/2021 8:23 p.m., Driving while unlicensed/Seat Belt Violation
- Ortiz, Norma Carrillo (Bonded Out), 39, 5/30/2021 Driving while unlicensed/Safety Belt Violation for 18 year-old and older
- Larry, Darius Lawade (In Jail), 32, 5/27/2021 11:24 a.m., Probation Violation
- Whitehead, Adrian Trevion (In Jail), 30, 5/27/2021 6:35 p.m., Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana or Methamphetamine/Manufacturing/Possessing controlled or counterfeit substance or marijuana near park/housing project
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 5/27 to 6/1/2021
- Highnote, Leanna Nicole, 29, 5/31/2021 3:55 p.m., Disorderly Conduct 1st Degree
- Mitchell, Jequarius Rashard, 20, 5/31/2021 10:26 p.m., Possession of MSD Marijuana or Drug Related Objects/Loud and unnecessary noises – Prohibited/Possession and uses of drug related objects
- Bridges, Walter, 57, 5/30/2021 7:30 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Following too close
- Harris, Jakayla Chonte, 24, 5/30/2021 3:13 a.m., DUI/Failure to maintain lane/DUI/open container of alcohol in vehicle
- Kirkland, Virginia Marcelle, 50, 5/30/2021 1:09 p.m., Theft By Shop lifting
- Stone, Jamarcus Antwan, 29, 5/30/2021 3:46 a.m., DUI/Following too closely
