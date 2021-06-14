Area Beat Report 6/11 to 6/14/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Reports 6/11 to 6/13/2021
- Brown, Gregory Bernard (In Jail), 19, 6/11/2021 4:23 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- Flemming, Michael Leon (Bonded out), 21, 6/11/2021 3:04 p.m., Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Felony/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Greene, Jason Lee (In Jail), 42, 6/11/2021 5:11 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Hardrick, Jovarius Lee (In Jail), 6/13/2021 7:33 p.m., Hold for investigation/Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop or return to scene of accident/Failure to maintain lane
- Harman, Cody Ray (In Jail), 35, 6/11/2021 12;09 p.m., USMS
- Hightower, Quendarious De’Wayne Latre In Jail), 19, 11:35 p.m., Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Theft By Receiving lost stolen property – Felony
- McCoy, Cordarieus Reshon (In Jail), 29, 6/11/2021 Aggravated Assault
- Prince, Dontavious Shamel (Bonded Out), 30, 6/11/2021 3:12 a.m., Failure to Maintain Lane/DUI-Alcohol/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Felony (Fourth or subsequent offense)
- Roberts, Michael Anthony (In Jail), 54, 6/11/2021 1;11 p.m., Failure to Appear
- Ross, Anquavious Rashad (In Jail), 26, 6/14/2021 7:43 a.m., Public Indecency – 1st or 2nd offense – Misdemeanor
- Sims, Charcia Anquette (In Jail), 34, 6/12/2021 11:43 p.m., Theft By Taking/Criminal Trespass
- Spann, Kourtney Lashonta (In Jail), 25, 6/13/2021 4:42 p.m., Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Taylor, Lafaye Antwanet (Bonded Out), 30, 6/12/2021 6:29 p.m., Criminal Trespass
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 6/11 to 6/14/2021
6/11
- Old Dawson Rd. at Arch Helms Rd., Information for officer
- 102 Southland Subdivision Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 195 Tommy Hooks Rd., Information for officer
- 357 Lower Five Points Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 113 Southland Subdivision, Animal Complaint
- 1826 Hwy 280 East, Forgery
- Hwy 27 at MM 21, Assist Motorist
- 137 Rainbow Terrace, Domestic Disturbance
- 115 Harper Subdivision Road, Animal Complaint
- 107 Trail Ln., 911 Hang Up
- 1280 Sam Rogers Rd., Animal Complaint
- McMath Mill Rd. at Wolf Creek, Assist Motorist
- 485 Arch Helms Rd., Animal Complaint
6/12
- 214A Prison Walk, Suspicious Person
- GA Hwy 27 at Mile Marker 5, Traffic Stop/Improper passing in no passing zone
- 301 Blue Bell Lane, Damage to Property
- 225 Jenkins Rd., Information for officer
- GA Highway 27 West at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/warning for no tag displayed
- GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 27, Traffic Stop/Assist Motorist/warning for hands free violation/Lost motorist given directions to Cordele, GA
- GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 30 at Agelic Center, Traffic Stop/Warnings for break light out and seat belt violation
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, Assist Motorist
- Mary Blount Dr. at Bozeman Circle, Traffic Stop/warning for seat belt violation
- 832 Hwy 280 East at Lot A, Abandoned Vehicle
- 512 South Carter Fish Pond Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 145 Dogwood Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- 408 Salters Mill Rd., Assist Another Agency
- Tulip Dr. at Jasmine Dr., Roadway Blocked
- US Highway 19 at North SGTC Parkway, Traffic Stop/Hands Free Device – 1st offense
- Lacross Rd. about SGTC Parkway, Roadway Blocked/small branch in road
- GA Hwy 308 about Mile Marker 10, Accident Involving Deer
- 142 Rainbow Terrace, Assist Another Agency
6/13
- 116 GA Hwy 30 West, Fight/Hit and Run
- 503 Winder St., House Fire
- 864 Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
- American Legion, Found Property/Keys
- 119 Briar Patch Circle, Shots Fired
- 1710 Lamar St. at Sun Belt Ford, Alarm Activation
- 212 Railroad St., Damage to Property
- 108 Bozeman Circle, Hit and Run
- GA Hwy 30 West about Mockingbird Dr., Accident Involving Deer
6/14
- US Highway 280 East about MM 19, Traffic Stop/Warning for auxiliary lights
- 271 Watermelon Rd., Assist Another Agency
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 6/11 to 6/14/2021
- Brown, James Anthony, 25, 6/13/2021 11:38 a.m., Possession of MSD Marijuana or drug-related object
- Cross, Kenneth Anthony, 40, 6/13/2021 4:37 p.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Following too closely
- Golphin, Katelyn Breanna, 23, 6/13/2021 3:42 a.m., DUI – Alcohol/Following too closely
- Washington, Victoria Denis, 47, 6/13/2021 1:29 p.m., Aggravated Assault
- Thompson, Alexis Nicole, 34, 6/12/2021 3:32 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Possession of MSD Marijuana or drug-related object/Improper Passing/Failure to Maintain Lane/Driving while license suspended or revoked
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 6/11 to 6/14/2021
6/11
- Rees St. at Angus Dr., DUI/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to Maintain Lane
- 1033 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Motel 6, Simple Battery
- 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
- 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
- 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
- 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
- 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
- 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
- 223A Horton Dr., Miscellaneous Report
- 1402 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Gas & Go, Criminal Trespass
- 544 Oak Avenue, Miscellaneous Report
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at or return to scene of accident
- 126 US Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center
- 406B Academy St., Theft By Taking/Misdemeanor
- 110 Knollwood Dr. at Cripple Creek Apartments, Battery against a female who is pregnant
- 1323 Madison St., Damage to Property
6/12
- 120 Lonnie Lane, Criminal Trespass
- 507 Sharon Dr., Domestic Dispute
- 107 W. Jefferson St. at OK Beauty, Domestic Dispute
- 443 New Bending Rd., Animal Complaint
- 1509 East Forsyth St., Criminal Trespass
- 303 E. Jefferson St., Domestic Dispute
- 457 Rees St., Damage to Property
- Hwy 30 at Magnolia St., DUI-Alcohol/Possession of MSD Marijuana or drug-related object/Improper passing/Failure to maintain Lane/Driving while license suspended or revoked
6/13
- Rucker St., Possession of MSD Marijuana or drug-related object
- 1430 Jones Lane, Aggravated Assault
- 542 South Hampton St., Domestic Dispute
- 547 Oak Avenue, Domestic Dispute
- Tripp St. at E. Lamar St., Driving without a valid license/Following too closely
- 98A Bozeman Circle, Child Molestation
- GA Hwy 30, Civil Matter
- Lonnie Lane at E. Forsyth St., Driving without a valid license/Seat Belt Violation
- 140 Lonnie Lane Apt. 261B East Oak, Criminal Trespass
6/14
- 107 Knollwood Dr. Apt. C10, Damage to Property
- 704 Barlow St., Public Indecency/Criminal Trespass/Simple Assault/Possession of Amphetamine
