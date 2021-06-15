June 16, 2021

  • 82°

Area Beat Report 6/14 to 6/15/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 9:14 pm Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 6/14 to 6/15/2021

  • Perez, Juan (Bonded Out), 28, 6/14/2021 11:06 a.m., DUI-Drugs/Alcohol/Driving while unlicensed
  • Ross, Anquavious Rashad (In Jail), 26, 6/14/2021 7:43 a.m., Public Indecency – 1st or 2nd offense-Misdemeanor/Criminal Trespass/Simple Assault/Possession of Amphetamine/Parole Violation

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 6/14 to 6/15/2021

6/14

  • US Highway 280 E. about MM 19, Warning for auxiliary lights
  • 271 Watermelon Rd., Assist Another Agency
  • 900 Southwestern Circle Building 300, Parking Violation
  • 213 Quail Trail, Animal Complaint
  • 104 Trail Lane, 911 Hang Up
  • 156 Bumphead Rd., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 3 near Rawley Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • Forsyth St. at Lee St., Traffic Stop/Warning for Hands Free Violation
  • 679 Flintside Dr., Speeding/Reckless Driving
  • GA Hwy 118 at Brady Rd., Accident Report
  • 114 Pecan Circle, Domestic Disturbance
  • 171 Indian Rd., Information for officer
  • 393 Three Bridges Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 108 Harper Subdivision, Animal Complaint
  • Hwy 49 N at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • 107 First St., Domestic Disturbance
  • 792 Fintside Dr., Damage to property

6/15

  • GA Hwy 280 East about District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • GA Hwy 27 E. at GA Hwy 195, Traffic Stop/Warning for tail lights out
  • North MLK at GA Hwy 30 West, Traffic Stop/Warning for tail lights out
  • GA Hwy 280 East at John Deer, Traffic Stop/Speeding

Americus PD Media Incident Reports 6/14 to 6/15/2021

6/14

  • 107 Knollwood Dr. Apt. C10, Damage to Property
  • 704 Barlow St., Public Indecency/Criminal Trespass/Simple Assault/Possession of Amphetamine
  • 107 Sharon Dr., Criminal Trespass
  • 147 Hosanna Circle, Battery/Cruelty to Children 1st Degree/Cruelty to Children 3rd Degree/Criminal Trespass
  • 1010 South MLK Jr. Blvd., Criminal Trespass
  • 119 South Lee St., Possession of Controlled Substances/Marijuana
  • Felder St., Drug Activity
  • 704 North Lee St., Harassment/Criminal Trespass/Cruelty to Children 3rd Degree-Allowing child to witness violence
  • 105 Knollwood Dr. Apt. 1B, Criminal Trespass
  • 120 Lonnie Lane Apt. 91 (Laundry Room) Hillside Manor, Burglary – 2nd Degree (Felony)
  • North Jackson St., Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property – Felony
  • 2001 South Lee St. at Magnolia Manor, Welfare Check
  • 1130 Felder St. Apt.12B Lexington Place, Criminal Trespass/Harassing Communications
  • 200 Manhattan St., at Wells Fargo Branch, Damage to Property
  • 209 Tripp St. at Wells Fargo Bank, Civil Matter
  • 219A Horton Dr., Domestic Dispute

6/15

  • 1107B Oglethorpe Ave., Contraband/Damage to Property
Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records