Area Beat Report 6/14 to 6/15/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 6/14 to 6/15/2021
- Perez, Juan (Bonded Out), 28, 6/14/2021 11:06 a.m., DUI-Drugs/Alcohol/Driving while unlicensed
- Ross, Anquavious Rashad (In Jail), 26, 6/14/2021 7:43 a.m., Public Indecency – 1st or 2nd offense-Misdemeanor/Criminal Trespass/Simple Assault/Possession of Amphetamine/Parole Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 6/14 to 6/15/2021
6/14
- US Highway 280 E. about MM 19, Warning for auxiliary lights
- 271 Watermelon Rd., Assist Another Agency
- 900 Southwestern Circle Building 300, Parking Violation
- 213 Quail Trail, Animal Complaint
- 104 Trail Lane, 911 Hang Up
- 156 Bumphead Rd., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 3 near Rawley Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- Forsyth St. at Lee St., Traffic Stop/Warning for Hands Free Violation
- 679 Flintside Dr., Speeding/Reckless Driving
- GA Hwy 118 at Brady Rd., Accident Report
- 114 Pecan Circle, Domestic Disturbance
- 171 Indian Rd., Information for officer
- 393 Three Bridges Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 108 Harper Subdivision, Animal Complaint
- Hwy 49 N at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- 107 First St., Domestic Disturbance
- 792 Fintside Dr., Damage to property
6/15
- GA Hwy 280 East about District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 27 E. at GA Hwy 195, Traffic Stop/Warning for tail lights out
- North MLK at GA Hwy 30 West, Traffic Stop/Warning for tail lights out
- GA Hwy 280 East at John Deer, Traffic Stop/Speeding
Americus PD Media Incident Reports 6/14 to 6/15/2021
6/14
- 107 Knollwood Dr. Apt. C10, Damage to Property
- 704 Barlow St., Public Indecency/Criminal Trespass/Simple Assault/Possession of Amphetamine
- 107 Sharon Dr., Criminal Trespass
- 147 Hosanna Circle, Battery/Cruelty to Children 1st Degree/Cruelty to Children 3rd Degree/Criminal Trespass
- 1010 South MLK Jr. Blvd., Criminal Trespass
- 119 South Lee St., Possession of Controlled Substances/Marijuana
- Felder St., Drug Activity
- 704 North Lee St., Harassment/Criminal Trespass/Cruelty to Children 3rd Degree-Allowing child to witness violence
- 105 Knollwood Dr. Apt. 1B, Criminal Trespass
- 120 Lonnie Lane Apt. 91 (Laundry Room) Hillside Manor, Burglary – 2nd Degree (Felony)
- North Jackson St., Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property – Felony
- 2001 South Lee St. at Magnolia Manor, Welfare Check
- 1130 Felder St. Apt.12B Lexington Place, Criminal Trespass/Harassing Communications
- 200 Manhattan St., at Wells Fargo Branch, Damage to Property
- 209 Tripp St. at Wells Fargo Bank, Civil Matter
- 219A Horton Dr., Domestic Dispute
6/15
- 1107B Oglethorpe Ave., Contraband/Damage to Property
