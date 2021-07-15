Area Beat Report 7/13 to 7/15/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 7/13/2021
- Reynolds, Sydarius Devontae (In Jail), 31, 7/13/2021 2:54 p.m., USMS
- Ware, Lamuel Scott-Olin (In Jail), 31, 7/13/2021 4 p.m., Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 7/13/2021
7/13
- GA Hwy 3 at Shiloh Rd., Welfare Check
- GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- Hwy 19 South about McLittle Bridge Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- Old Andersonville Rd. at Burma Rd., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
- GA Hwy 27 East just past GA Hwy 195, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- Mayo St. at Gray St., Traffic Stop/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Expired or no registration or title/Possession of open alcohol container/Failure to maintain insurance
- Lamar Rd. at Mile Post 9, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- Lamar Rd. at Mile Post 10, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- Middle River Rd. just off GA Hwy 27 East, Roadway Blocked/tree in the roadway
- 0 Sumter County Lec, Accident Involving Deer
- 414 North Bond St. Apt. A, Domestic Disturbance
- 0 Lacross Rd. 2-3 miles north of SGTP, Roadway blocked/Tree in roadway
- 0 Wood Valley Rd., Deer Accident Report
- 247 GA Hwy 49 South at Lot R, Electronically furnishing obscene materials
- 0 Highway 19 North, Traffic Stop/Warning for failure to obey move over law
- GA Hwy 27 at Shaaban Subdivision Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 30, Traffic Stop/Child or youth restraint not used properly/Improper turn/No proof of insurance
- 153 Sixth St., Accident Report
- US Highway 280 East at Arlington Dr., Traffic Stop/Warnings in reference to tag and headlight requirements
- GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 25, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- US Highway 280 East at Sunbelt Ford, Traffic Stop/Warnings in reference to tail light requirements and failure to have license on person
- 108 Fieldstone Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 377 at South Forty Dr., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 7/13 to 7/15/2021
- Mercer, Brandon, 26, 7/15/2021 4:20 a.m., Simple Battery – Family Violence/Criminal Trespass
- Stallworth, Toni Marie, 35, 7/14/2021 2:04 p.m., City Probation
- Traver, Derrick Dewayne, 42, 7/14/2021 9:28 a.m., Warrant Executed/Adult Seat Belt Violation
Americus PD Media Incident Reports 7/13 to 7/15/2021
7/14
- 119 South Lee St. at Municipa; Court at 2:09 p.m., Contempt of Court
- Oglethorpe Avenue at Hudson St. at 2:16 p.m., City Probation
- 119 South Lee St. at Americus Police Department front lobby at 3:58 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1305 E. Lamar St. at Captain D’s at 11 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 621 Park Row at 11:27 p.m., Domestic Dispute/Aggravated Assault
- 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court at 1:47 p.m., Contempt of Court
- 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court at 1:50 p.m., Contempt of Court
- 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court at 1:53 p.m., Contempt of Court
- 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court at 1:56 p.m., Contempt of Court/Bench Warrant issued for Contempt of Court in Disorderly Conduct case
- Hwy 19 North at Patterson St. at 2:15 a.m., Traffic Stop/Contraband
- East Forsyth St. at North Lee St. at 9:38 a.m., Adult Seat Belt Violation/Warrant Executed
- Tripp St. at Felder St. at 8:53 a.m., Traffic Stop/Expired registration
- 1208 Crawford St. at Harveys Supermarket at 10:58 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- On 7/14/2021, a total of eight people were charged and sited for Contempt of Court at the Americus Municipal Court
You Might Like
Area bet Report 7/12 to 7/14/2021
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 7/13 to 7/14/2021 Dede, Precious, 32, 7/13/2021 8:03 a.m., False Report of a Crime Hale,... read more