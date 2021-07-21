Georgia Rental Assistance for COVID-19 relief

If you’re a Georgia renter who has fallen behind on rent payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you may qualify for assistance. The Georgia Rental Assistance Program can provide up to 12 months of rental assistance and utility assistance, paid directly to landlords and service providers on behalf of tenants.

The State of Georgia received $552 million from U.S. Treasury’s Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program to provide relief to individuals, families, and landlords whose finances have been negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will be used to bring pastdue rent and utility payments current. The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) will administer this program which will open in March 2021. The money will be distributed directly to landlords, and eligible applicants will receive up to 12 months of payment relief. Individuals must qualify for unemployment or has experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19; demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and have household income at or below 80 percent of the area median income (AMI).

Tenant Requirements

Identification (State ID or passport)

Income documents for every adult (age 18 and older) in the household

Past due rent notice or utility bills, provider, and account number

Copy of lease

Attest to unemployment eligibility OR documents showing a reduction in income, significant costs, or financial hardship due directly or indirectly to COVID-19

Landlord Requirements

Identification (State ID or passport)

Proof of ownership or Authorization/Agreement to act on behalf of owner of management company

Statement of Delinquent Rent

W-9 and bank information for ACH payment

GRA can serve renter households that have combined incomes less than 80% of Area Median Income (AMI, Sumter County AMI is $44,200) who meet the following conditions: Qualified for unemployment benefits or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to COVID-19; and Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; AND Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI: Sumter County AMI is approximately $44,200) , with priority given to: 1. households below 50 percent of the AMI, or 2. households with one or more individuals who have been unemployed 90 days or longer at the time of application Households with incomes that fall below 50% AMI will be prioritized. Households are also prioritized where one or more household members are unemployed and have been unemployed for 90 days.

Renter households that have incomes above 80% of Area Median Income (approximately $44,200 in Sumter County) are not eligible. Renter households that cannot show a ‘COVID-19 hardship are not qualified. Examples of a COVID-19 hardship are:

loss or reduction of income due to COVID-19.

Needing to take extended time off work due to COVID-19 to either take care of child(ren) whose school is closed, or to care for a family member who is sick with COVID-19.

Testing positive and needing to take extended time off work, payments for rent or utilities made my credit card to avoid homelessness.

Increased internet access and computer equipment costs needed to attend work or school.

Moving costs for households that moved to avoid homelessness or housing instability.

To find out if you qualify, go to: georgiarentalassistance.ga.gov or call: 1-(833)-827-7368