City of Americus qualifies 3 candidates on Monday

The City of Americus is holding qualifying for city council and mayoral positions this week, Monday 8/16/21 to Friday 8/20/21. As of close of business on Monday, 8/16 Lee Kinnamon had qualified for mayor, Charles Christmas qualified for the council position representing district 4 and Kelvin Pless qualified for the council position representing district 5.

Mayor Barry Blount has vocalized his intent not to seek re-election. Council person Lou Chase has also declined to run for another term. Christmas and Pless are the incumbents for the districts they represent.