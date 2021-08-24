Lady Raiders take advantage of 10 walks issued by Brookwood in 16-8 victory

AMERICUS – The Southland Academy Lady Raider Softball Team (SAR) opened GISA Region 3-AAA play Monday afternoon, August 23 against the Lady Warriors of Brookwood (BKW). This was a game in which the Lady Raiders were able to take advantage of 10 walks issued by the Warriors and, as a result, would go on to win this region contest 16-8 at the Southland Academy Softball Complex.

Though he was pleased with his club’s approach at the plate, Southland Head Coach Blaze Hargrove stated that the Lady Raiders need to play better defensively and felt that they could have done much better in the game in that area.

“I felt like we had really good at bats today. We were taking balls and hitting strikes and we put some quality at bats together,” Hargrove said. “In the field, I feel like we didn’t play up to our level in the field in giving them eight runs, but that is something that can be corrected. They (BKW) hit the ball better than I expected, but they still hit the ball and we didn’t make the plays that we needed to at all times. Anytime you win, it’s a good win….16-8 against a region opponent, so it’s a good way to start the region, but we could play better.”

During the fourth inning, the game had to be delayed when SAR Assistant Coach Tessa Jordan passed out while sitting in the dugout and was briefly unconscious. Jordan was able to regain consciousness and was taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for testing and was later released. According to SAR Athletic Director Clint Humphrey, Jordan was told by doctors that her blood pressure was high and that she needs to see a neurologist soon.

SAR catcher Avery Ledger led the Lady Raiders’ offense by going 2 for 2 at the plate with two singles, an RBI and two runs scored. Landry Hart also had a good day at the plate for SAR. Hart went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored. In total, the Lady Raiders only had six hits in this game, but were able to drive in three runs by drawing walks from BKW pitching.

The Lady Warriors got on the board first in the top of the first inning when Riley Hollifield drove in Kendall Boggs on an RBI single. However, in the bottom half of the inning, SAR was able to tie the game at 1-1 when Landry Hart drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Ledger from third. Morgan Weaver then drove in another run on a sacrifice fly to centerfield to give the Lady Raiders a 2-1 lead, but Jadie Burell was able to keep the inning going with two outs when she was hit by a pitch.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Gracie Wilson drove in three runs on an RBI single and Samantha Wojnar was able to drive in SAR’s sixth run of the game when she reached on an error. The Lady Raiders added one more run in the inning when Ledger drove in Wojnar on an RBI single. At this point, SAR led 7-1.

BKW fought back in the top of the third by scoring three runs on five hits and taking advantage of two walks, but the Lady Raiders would open the flood gates in the bottom of the third by scoring eight runs, which mostly came from five walks and three errors committed by the Lady Warriors.

BKW tried to claw its way back into the game in the top of the fourth by scoring three runs on three hits and an error, but the rally would fall far short as the Lady Raiders went on to win 16-8.

BKW scored eight runs on 14 hits, but committed four errors and hurt themselves with 10 walks in this game. As for the victorious Lady Raiders, they scored 16 runs on six hits, but took advantage of those walks issued by BKW.

Maddie Godwin got the start in the circle for SAR. In a little over two innings of work, Godwin gave up three runs on seven hits, walked three and struck out two. Ila Johnson came on in relief of Godwin and gave up three runs on four hits.

The Lady Raiders (3-2, 1-0 in region play) will try to extend their winning streak to four when they travel down to Hahira, GA for another region contest against Valwood on Thursday, August 26. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.