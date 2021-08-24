Mary Laura Starr Martin: August 20, 2021

Mary Laura Starr Martin, formerly of Shellman, GA, passed away in Seneca, SC at 8:51 PM on August 20, 2021.

Mary Laura was born on December 6, 1924 in Brunswick, GA; the second born child to John W. and Susan M. Starr. The family (including JW, Jr.) moved to Albany, GA in the early 1930’s where she grew up. She graduated from LaGrange College in 1946 where she majored in Voice and Music, and then from Tulane University with a master’s degree in Social Work. In 1948 she met the love of her life C. Truitt Martin of Shellman, GA. They were married August 6, 1949 and enjoyed a wonderful and full life together in Shellman.

Mary Laura loved and was loved by her lifelong friends in Shellman; was the choir director of the First Baptist Church for decades; and loved her dear friends in the Love Sunday School class. She also volunteered with the Randolph County Division of Family & Children Services for many years. In 2008 she and Truitt moved to Magnolia Manor in Americus, GA where she led an active life and developed many new friendships. She still enjoyed golf and bridge games well into her 90’s. In March of 2021 she transitioned to Dominion Senior Living in Clemson, SC to be near her daughter Laura Boland.

Mary Laura loved all of her family and extended family, and was respected by all. She was predeceased by her husband, C. Truitt Martin, Sr. in 2009, her oldest son C. Truitt Martin, Jr in 2019 and brother John W. Starr, Jr. in 2007. She is survived by her children Thomas M. Martin (Sandy) of Salt Springs, FL, Tracy Martin Barrett (David) of Destin, FL, Laura Martin Boland (Jerry) of Easley, SC and daughter-in-law Susan Harber Martin of Dawson, GA; Ten Grandchildren…Charles Truitt Martin, III, Mary Katherine Martin Clark, Caro Lisa Fay, Shelley Martin Robinson, Thomas M. Martin, Jr., Jessica L. Martin, Katherine Tracy Barrett, Jennifer Starr Rouse, Emily Tracy Boland and Jillian Boland Wall; Along with eight great grandchildren…Hannah, Charles, Samuel, Aliviah, Caroline, Lily, Barrett and Emerson.

She knew that Tommy, Tracy and Laura were at her side when she comfortably passed. A memorial service will be planned at the First Baptist Church of Shellman at a future date. The family requests that any memorials be made to First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 205, Shellman, GA 39886.