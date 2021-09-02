Area Beat Report 9/1 to 9/2/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Clark, Anna Marie (In Jail), 28, Theft By Taking – Felony
- Washington, Tony Randal (In Jail), 56, Criminal Trespass
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary
9/1
- GA Hwy 27 at Mile Marker 27, Citation for speeding
- GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 23, Citation for speeding
- GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 23, Citation for speeding/warning for suspended registration
- US Hwy 280 E at Brickyard Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
- 233 Dupree Rd., 911 Hangup
- GA Hwy 45 South near Carter Fish Pond Rd., Warning for speeding
- East Church St. at MTD Food Mart, Alarm Activation
- Bumphead Rd. near SGTC Parkway, Information for officer
- 110 Wolf Creek Dr., Animal Complaint
- Smallpiece Rd. about Thomas Mill Rd., Roadway Blocked
- Yankee Rd. near Wise Rd., Suspicious Person
- 127 Jasmine Dr., Assist Another Agency
- 1779 County Road 45 North, Shots Fired
- 404 West Ellaville St. at Apt. 1A, Welfare Check
- U.S. Hwy 19 and Shiloh Rd., warning for failure to maintain lane
- 346 McMath Mill Rd., Assist Another Agency
- 384 GA Hwy 30 W at Life Point Church, Assist Agency
9/2
- 101 Persimmon St., Information for officer
- Lamar Rd. at MP 10, Citation for speeding
Americus PD Media Incident Summary
9/1
- 113 GA Hwy 27 at Southland Heights Apartments at 4:30 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- 107 Sweat Avenue at C&J Pallet Company at 9:52 a.m., Forgery – 4th Degree (Felony)
- 119 North Lee St. at Citizens Bank at 12:41 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 945 Felder St. at 5:38 p.m., Damage to Property
- McCoy St. at 10:30 p.m., Aggravated Assault
You Might Like
SGTC to Host Blood Drive Tuesday, September 14
By Pat Peacock AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) will host a blood drive for the American Red... read more