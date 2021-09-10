September 10, 2021

Area Beat Report 9/9 to 9/10

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:56 pm Friday, September 10, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Alridge, Sheila Teresa (In Jail), 46, Housing for Ellaville PD
  • Baker-Robinson, Jeremiah (In Jail), 22, Simple Battery/False Imprisonment
  • Hall, Tyrell Kivon Rashad (In Jail), 22, Possession of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance/Possession of Firearm or knife during the commission of a felony
  • Minter, Samuel Lamar (In Jail), 40, City Contempt of Court
  • Smith, Travis Wade (In Jail), 21, Simple Battery/Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Wilborn, Montavious Lajames (In Jail), 19, Holding for Appling County Sheriff’s Office
  • Wooden, Sean Breavor (In Jail), 25, Holding for Dougherty County

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

9/9

  • S Bond St. at Church St., Welfare Check
  • GA Hwy 27 E about Mile Post 17, Accident Involving Deer
  • 523 US Highway 19 South, Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 27 E about Poole Gin House Rd., Citation for Speeding
  • 151 Fox Stevens Rd., Neighbor Dispute/Simple Battery/Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 201 Lexington Circle, Domestic Disturbance
  • 109 Cardinal Court, Suspicious Person
  • 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 707, 911 Hangup
  • 136 North Village Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 22, Roadway Blocked

9/10

  • GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 23, Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 21, Warning for Speeding
  • Highway 30 west at MM 4, Warning for Speeding
  • 149 Grover Dr., Welfare Check
  • 153 Sunset Park, Assist Another Agency
  • 703 Southwestern Circle, 911 Hangup
