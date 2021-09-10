Phoebe Sumter to host two COVID-19 vaccination events on Saturday, September 11

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Phoebe Sumter Medical Center will be hosting two COVID-19 vaccination events on Saturday, September 11. The first one will be at the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. The church is located at 411 Cotton Avenue in Americus.

The second vaccination event that will be held this Saturday will be at the Cripple Creek Apartment Complex. The complex is located at 110 Knollwood Dr. in Americus. This vaccination event will be held this Saturday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

For those who would like to schedule vaccination appointments, they can call 229-312-MYMD (6963). All Georgia residents ages 12 and older are now eligible to be vaccinated. Walk-ins will be accepted and a photo ID will be required.

All vaccine recipients will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and will be required to wear a mask. If they do not have a mask, one will be provided for them.

Vaccine recipients will only be allowed to bring one person with them into the check-in vaccination area and will be asked to remain in the observation area for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine to ensure they do not experience an adverse reaction.