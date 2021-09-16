Area Beat Report 9/14 to 9/15
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Beamon, Maleiah Brayiane, 17, Theft By Shoplifting
- Brady, Paula Michelle, 30, Contempt of Court
- Clemons, Kevin Edward, 50, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance/Possession of drug-related objects/Impeding the free flow of traffic
- Laster, Brittany Renee, 28, Criminal Trespass
- Mitchell, Shanneshia Qusha, 28, Theft By Shoplifting
- Thomas, Tyquarne, 23, Use of license plate with intent to conceal/DUI/Headlight Requirements/No Insurance
Americus PD Media Incident Summary
9/13
- 300 Howard St. at 9:21 a.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree Felony/Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at 5:09 p.m., Theft by Shoplifting
- 113 Hwy 27 E Apt D6 at 9:45 p.m., Battery -1st Offense
- 922 E. Lamar St Burger King at 10:11 p.m. , Sexual Battery – Misdemeanor
- 103 Knollwood Dr. at 1:16 a.m. Domestic Dispute
- Railroad St. at Mayo St. at 12:48 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
9/14
- 903 Park Row at 1 a.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 704 N Lee St. at 12:11 a.m., Theft By Taking – Firearm/Theft By Taking -Misdemeanor
- 720 Harris St. Apt. 40 at 2:41 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 703A Harris St. at 5:08 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1108 North MLK Blvd. Room 131 Kings Inn Motel at 11:37 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Reckless Driving/Failure to stop at stop sign/Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
- 129 Hosanna Circle at 9:43 a.m., Deceased Person
- 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court from 3:22 p.m. to 4:04 p.m., eight offenses of Contempt of Court
- 112 N. Jackson St. at JBS Associates at 4:49 p.m.. Forgery – 3rd Degree
- 112 Hudson St. at 8:13 p.m., Forgery – 1st Degree
- 305 Southerfield Rd. at 8:43 p.m., Unruly Juvenile
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Washington, Carlos Santana, 38, Simple Battery – Family Violence/Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Reckless Driving/Failure to stop at stop sign/Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
- Williams, Cherry Machelle, 52, Criminal Trespass
