September 23, 2021

  • 75°

Area Beat Report 9/22 to 9/23/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:14 pm Thursday, September 23, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Bell, Phillip Terrell 9In Jail), 37, Following too closely/Failure to obey stop sign/Improper backing/Failure to obey signs or control devices/Possession of open alcohol container/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer
  • McMillian, Daniel Jaron (In Jail), 20, Enticing a child for indecent purposes/Aggravated Child Molestation
  • Price, Quovadis Markquise (In Jail), 40, Probation Violation/Possession and use of drug-related objects/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

9/22

  • US Hwy 280 West about McMath Mill Rd., Warning in reference to expired registration
  • Arlington Dr. near Easy St., Person Shot
  • 983 GA Hwy 27 East, Alarm Activation
  • 223 Franky Williams Rd., Suspicious Person
  • Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
  • Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 127 Bailey Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 613 Flintside Dr., Theft
  • 136A Arlington Dr., Burglary – 1st Degree
  • Seaboard St. at Dollar General, Alarm Activation

9/23

  • 971 Brady Rd. Lot 20, Mental Subject
  • 208 South ML Hudson St., Domestic Disturbance
  • 766 GA Hwy 19S, Entering Auto

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records