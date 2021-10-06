October 7, 2021

Area Beat Report 9/30 to 10/5/21

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:13 pm Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Hosley, Marquavious D (Fine Paid), 27, Holding for Monroe County
  • Hudson, Donald Lynn (In Jail), 35,
  • Lockhart, Willie Arthur (In Jail), 59, Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended or canceled license/Failure to maintain insurance/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Mason, Britley Todja (In Jail), 29, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

10/5

  • 287 Lasco Harvey Rd., Welfare Check
  • 795 Brady Road, Suspicious Vehicle
  • Perry Brothers on Hwy 280 West, Traffic Stop/Warning for failure to maintain lane
  • GA Hwy 19 South at MM 8, Accident Report
  • 174 Ginger Dr., Information for officer
  • 194 Railroad St., Alarm Activation
  • 903 South Ga Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School, Accident Report
  • Hwy 49 S at Arch Helms Rd., Deer Accident Report
  • South GA Tech Parkway at Basket Factory Rd., Speeding/Knowingly Driving vehicle with canceled or suspended license/No Proof of Insurance/Driving with an open alcohol container
  • 138 Luke St., VIN Inspection
  • 196 Boo Cosby Rd., Illegal Dumping
  • Highway 19 South at Little Bear Branch Rd., Traffic Stop
  • 1077 GA Hwy 49 South, Missing Person
  • 358 Bob Hale Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 143 Arlington Dr. Ext., Aggravated Assault

10/6

  • District Line Rd. and Upper River Rd., Warning for improper passing

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Bateman, Leonardo Davinci, 38, Driving while license suspended or revoked-Misdemeanor/Tags operate VEH Without Revalid Tag/DEC
  • Longdon, Robert, 70, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor

Americus PD Media Incident Summary

9/30

  • Jefferson St. at North Jackson St. at 4:23 p.m., Entering Automobile or toher motor vehicle/Theft By Taking – Firearm

10/5

  • 306 Tabby Lane at 9:14 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 1533 South Lee St. at Circle K at 10:46 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 1709 Lafayette St. at 9:42 p.m., Suspicious Incident
  • 105 Lilly Lane at 4:52 a.m., Suspicious Incident
  • 1609 E. Lamar St at 10:21 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 119 South Lee St. at Americus Police Department at 11:33 a.m., Warrant Executed
  • East Lamar St. at Manhattan St. at 11:37 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Tags operate VEH Without Revalid Tag/DEC
  • 302 W. Lamar St. Draw Products at 12:07 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 730 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Americus Gardens Apartments Apt. C3 at 9:26 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 325 Winn St. at Apt. B at 1:34 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 118 Shirley Rd. at 3:12 p.m., Financial transaction/Card Forgery

 

 

 

