GSW voted #1 “Best Place to Work” in Sumter County

By Chelsea Collins, GSW Director of Marketing and Communications

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) was recently named the “Best Place to Work” in the Americus Times-Recorder’s Best of Sumter 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards after being voted on by the community.

“We are extremely proud of the culture we have here at Georgia Southwestern,” said GSW President Neal Weaver, Ph.D. “Our greatest asset is our people. Anyone will tell you that. They work hard every day to make sure each person has a great campus experience whether it is our faculty, staff or students. I think this award is a true testament to the way we treat each other. That’s why GSW is the best place to work.”

Georgia Southwestern employs just over 375 full-time and part-time faculty and staff. It remains one of the largest employers in Americus, falling behind the Sumter County School System, Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and Magnolia Manor.

“We are proud to be part of a campus that is considered the best place to work,” stated Gena Wilson, director of Human Resources. “GSW is dedicated to providing and promoting a safe and healthy environment for the students, faculty and staff. We are pleased that we can offer competitive benefits to support recruitment and retention of our most valuable resources – our employees.”

Earlier this year, the Hurricane family was asked what they loved most about working at GSW. The most common answers were the family atmosphere, the sense of community, and the friendly environment – all a direct reflection of GSW’s people.

Many current employees are GSW alumni, something the school recognizes as the “full circle.” Mikela Barlow graduated with her bachelor’s degree in 2018 and began working as the coordinator for Residential Living and Student Activities soon after. While employed at GSW, she completed her master’s degree and now she also serves as the interim program coordinator for the President Jimmy Carter Leadership Program.

“GSW has grown to be so much more than just the school I received my degree from,” said Barlow. “I love seeing how faculty and staff show up to support each other. There is such a sense of community here. There is so much love.”

This was the Times-Recorder’s first year having the “Best Place to Work” category. Georgia Southwestern will strive to earn the title again next year.