Area Beat Report 10/15 to 10/18
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Holmes, Tyrone (In Jail), 55, Theft By Taking/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Criminal Trespass/Failure to Appear
- McCoy, Deon Varquis (In Jail), 33, DUI-Alcohol/Possession of Methamphetamine
- Williams, Marquis Savon (In Jail), 17, Criminal Trespass
- Boone, Jaheim Sam-Twan (In Jail), 19, Disorderly Conduct/Failure to Appear
- Carson, Wytesha Diamonique (Bonded Out), 21, Battery
- Deriso, Javaris Antwan ,27,(Weekender)
- Drake, Matthew Charles (In Jail), 47, DUI-Alcohol/Reckless Driving/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Expired or no registration or title/Possession of Marijuana less than an oz./Knowingly driving vehicle on suspended or canceled license/Driver use due care/Driving too fast for conditions/Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal/Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
- Hamilton, Dorothy Mariah (In Jail), 21, DUI-Alcohol
- Holder, Joshua Nathaniel (Bonded Out), DUI-Alcohol
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
10/15
- 227 Jenkins Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 117 Foster St., 911 Hangup
- 223 Southland Road at Electirc Tek, Alarm Activation
- 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 801, Animal Complaint
- 139 Sylvan Dr., Animal Complaint
- 903 SGTC Parkway at Sumter County High School, Information for officer
- 120 Sylvan Dr., Animal Complaint
- Hwy 19 North at Orchard Dr., Assist Motorist
- Old Plains Hwy at Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm, Alarm Activation
- Frankie Williams Road, Accident Involving Deer
- GA Hwy 30 at MP 4, Traffic Stop/Speeding/Operation of unregistered vehicle
- 476 Lane Store Road, Information for officer
- 378 Lakewood Dr., 911 Hangup
- 584 US Highway 280 West, Civil Matter
- 560 Logan Store Road, Child Molestation
10/16
- 304 Southwestern Circle, Suicide Threat
- State Hwy 27 East at District Line Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- Brady Road at Tommy Hooks Rd. Suspicious Vehicle
- 101 Persimmon St., Suspicious Vehicle
- MLK at Magnolia St., Warning for improper operation of vehicle
- Lamar Rd. at District Line Rd., Failure to obey stop sign
- 114 GA Hwy 49 North at K&N Peanut Store, Damage to Property
- 1162 Salters Mill Rd., Animal Complaint
- Near 203 Old Hooks Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
- 272 Rock Hill Subdivision, Information for officer
- GA Hwy 49 South about Harper Sub, Assist Another Agency
- GA Hwy 228 at North Freeman Avenue, Suspicious Vehicle
- 471 Upper River Rd., Alarm Activation
- 103 West Main St. at Honey Rush Botiques and gifts, Alarm Activation
- 268 Wise Rd., Civil Matter
- 246 Shiloh Rd., Information for officer
- 110 Hwy 19 North at Security Storage Units, Burglary
- 773 Flintside Dr., Alarm Activation
- 109 Rabbit Branch Rd., Theft
- GA Hwy 27 East about Browns Mill Pond Rd., Assist Motorist
10/17
- 110 Hwy 280 West, Shots Fired
- US Hwy 280 East at MP 30, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- GA Hwy 27 at Bob Dodson Rd., Warning for Speeding
- 257 Shiloh Rd., Burglary
- GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 25, Assist Motorist
- 919 Upper River Rd., Alarm Activation
- 2067 Hooks Mill Rd., Loud Music
- Forsyth St. at Prince St., Failure to obey traffic signal
- 100 Lacross Rd., Alarm Activation
- 334 Lower Five Points Rd., Domestic Disturbance
10/18
- US Hwy 280 East near Sunbelt Ford, Warning for headlight requirements
- GA Hwy 30 at Youngs Mill Rd., Warning for taillight out
- US Hwy 280 East at Sun Belt Ford, Warning in reference to taillight requirements
- Mask Road at Brady Road, Warning for headlight requirements
- Mask Road at GA Hwy 30, Expired or no registration or title/Warning for suspended registration/Warning for stop sign violation/Expired registration
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Alexander, Koranda Reshay, 47, DUI-Alcohol/Headlight Requirements
- Hall, Thaddeus Denard, 23, DUI-Refusal/Failure to Maintain Lane/Open Container of alcohol in vehicle
- Jackson, Jaylon Deshawn, 19, DUI-Alcohol/Open Container of alcohol in vehicle
- Patel, Keyurkumar Nattinchanni, 37, DUI-Refusal/Headlight Requirements
- Trobridge, Vannesa Shai, 31, Restraint of Dogs and Prohibition against Nuisances
- Williams, Marquis Savon, 17, Criminal Trespass
Americus PD Media Incident Summary
10/15
- Magnolia Court Apartment F at 12:08 a.m., Criminal Damage to Property – Second Degree
- Lonnie Lane Apt. 214 at 7:59 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- Lonnie Lane at Apt. 223, at 10:29 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- Tripp St. at Parker St. at 1:14 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- Tripp St. at Parker St. at 2:01 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- Bosworth St. at Elm Avenue at 3:11 p.m., Simple Battery
- E. Forsyth St. at Belk Parking Lot at 5:29 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- South Hampton St. at 6:57 p.m., Recovered Property-Not stolen
- Turner St. at 6:35 p.m., Restraint of Dogs and Prohibition against Nuisances
- E Hill at 9:33 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Brookwood Lane at 9:50 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- East Lester St. at 1:27 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- Railroad St. at Mayo St. at 2:07 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- 117 Town Creek Circle at 5:44 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments at 2:04 p.m., Harassing Communications
10/16
- E. Lamar St. at McDonalds at 3:28 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Maple Dr. at 1:26 p.m., Suicide Threat/Attempt
- Americus PD at 5:19 p.m., Financial Transaction-Card Fraud/theft By Taking
- Park Row at 7:27 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- West Church St. at 7:32 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- East Forsyth St. at North Lee St. at 9:28 p.m., DUI/Headlight Requirements
- East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 9:40 p.m., Damage to Property
- East Jefferson St. at 4:57 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- East Forsyth St. at Mayo St. at 5:31 a.m., Attempting to elude police officer/Open container of alcohol in vehicle/Failure to obey traffic control device/Obstructing law enforcement officers/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Academy St. at 9:14 a.m., Suspicious Incident
- B Mayo St. at 10:45 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- F Eastview Circle at 2:08 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Brookdale Dr. at 2:12 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Cherokee St. at 4:24 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- W. Forsyth St. at North Dudley St. at 1:41 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Possession of Methamphetamine
- W. Forsyth St. at US Hwy 19 South at 2:28 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Open Container of alcohol in vehicle
10/17
- W. Forsyth St. at North Dudley St. at 2:05 a.m., DUI-Refusal/Failure to Maintain Lane/Open Container of alcohol in vehicle
- Holly Dr. at 1:50 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- B. Academy St. at 2:20 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Bessie Mays Circle at Apt. A at 9:48 a.m., Theft By Taking
- Barlow St. at 1:13 p.m., Hit and Run
- South Hampton St. at 11:32 a.m., Statutory Rape-Felony
- Reddick Dr. at 1:23 p.m., Battery
- Georgia Avenue at 4:28 p.m., Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
- North Jackson St. at 8:44 p.m., Theft By Taking/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Criminal Trespass/Failure to Appear
- East Lamar St. at Tripp St. at 10:54 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/Headlight Requirements
- McCoy Hill Park Area at 9:30 p.m., Affray
