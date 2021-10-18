October 18, 2021

  • 54°

Area Beat Report 10/15 to 10/18

By Ken Gustafson

Published 7:58 pm Monday, October 18, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Holmes, Tyrone (In Jail), 55, Theft By Taking/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Criminal Trespass/Failure to Appear
  • McCoy, Deon Varquis (In Jail), 33, DUI-Alcohol/Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Williams, Marquis Savon (In Jail), 17, Criminal Trespass
  • Boone, Jaheim Sam-Twan (In Jail), 19, Disorderly Conduct/Failure to Appear
  • Carson, Wytesha Diamonique (Bonded Out), 21, Battery
  • Deriso, Javaris Antwan ,27,(Weekender)
  • Drake, Matthew Charles (In Jail), 47, DUI-Alcohol/Reckless Driving/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Expired or no registration or title/Possession of Marijuana less than an oz./Knowingly driving vehicle on suspended or canceled license/Driver use due care/Driving too fast for conditions/Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal/Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
  • Hamilton, Dorothy Mariah (In Jail), 21, DUI-Alcohol
  • Holder, Joshua Nathaniel (Bonded Out), DUI-Alcohol

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

10/15

  • 227 Jenkins Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 117 Foster St., 911 Hangup
  • 223 Southland Road at Electirc Tek, Alarm Activation
  • 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 801, Animal Complaint
  • 139 Sylvan Dr., Animal Complaint
  • 903 SGTC Parkway at Sumter County High School, Information for officer
  • 120 Sylvan Dr., Animal Complaint
  • Hwy 19 North at Orchard Dr., Assist Motorist
  • Old Plains Hwy at Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm, Alarm Activation
  • Frankie Williams Road, Accident Involving Deer
  • GA Hwy 30 at MP 4, Traffic Stop/Speeding/Operation of unregistered vehicle
  • 476 Lane Store Road, Information for officer
  • 378 Lakewood Dr., 911 Hangup
  • 584 US Highway 280 West, Civil Matter
  • 560 Logan Store Road, Child Molestation

10/16

  • 304 Southwestern Circle, Suicide Threat
  • State Hwy 27 East at District Line Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • Brady Road at Tommy Hooks Rd. Suspicious Vehicle
  • 101 Persimmon St., Suspicious Vehicle
  • MLK at Magnolia St., Warning for improper operation of vehicle
  • Lamar Rd. at District Line Rd., Failure to obey stop sign
  • 114 GA Hwy 49 North at K&N Peanut Store, Damage to Property
  • 1162 Salters Mill Rd., Animal Complaint
  • Near 203 Old Hooks Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 272 Rock Hill Subdivision, Information for officer
  • GA Hwy 49 South about Harper Sub, Assist Another Agency
  • GA Hwy 228 at North Freeman Avenue, Suspicious Vehicle
  • 471 Upper River Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 103 West Main St. at Honey Rush Botiques and gifts, Alarm Activation
  • 268 Wise Rd., Civil Matter
  • 246 Shiloh Rd., Information for officer
  • 110 Hwy 19 North at Security Storage Units, Burglary
  • 773 Flintside Dr., Alarm Activation
  • 109 Rabbit Branch Rd., Theft
  • GA Hwy 27 East about Browns Mill Pond Rd., Assist Motorist

10/17

  • 110 Hwy 280 West, Shots Fired
  • US Hwy 280 East at MP 30, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • GA Hwy 27 at Bob Dodson Rd., Warning for Speeding
  • 257 Shiloh Rd., Burglary
  • GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 25, Assist Motorist
  • 919 Upper River Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 2067 Hooks Mill Rd., Loud Music
  • Forsyth St. at Prince St., Failure to obey traffic signal
  • 100 Lacross Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 334 Lower Five Points Rd., Domestic Disturbance

10/18

  • US Hwy 280 East near Sunbelt Ford, Warning for headlight requirements
  • GA Hwy 30 at Youngs Mill Rd., Warning for taillight out
  • US Hwy 280 East at Sun Belt Ford, Warning in reference to taillight requirements
  • Mask Road at Brady Road, Warning for headlight requirements
  • Mask Road at GA Hwy 30, Expired or no registration or title/Warning for suspended registration/Warning for stop sign violation/Expired registration

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Alexander, Koranda Reshay, 47, DUI-Alcohol/Headlight Requirements
  • Hall, Thaddeus Denard, 23, DUI-Refusal/Failure to Maintain Lane/Open Container of alcohol in vehicle
  • Jackson, Jaylon Deshawn, 19, DUI-Alcohol/Open Container of alcohol in vehicle
  • Patel, Keyurkumar Nattinchanni, 37, DUI-Refusal/Headlight Requirements
  • Trobridge, Vannesa Shai, 31, Restraint of Dogs and Prohibition against Nuisances
  • Williams, Marquis Savon, 17, Criminal Trespass

Americus PD Media Incident Summary

10/15

  • Magnolia Court Apartment F at 12:08 a.m., Criminal Damage to Property – Second Degree
  • Lonnie Lane Apt. 214 at 7:59 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Lonnie Lane at Apt. 223, at 10:29 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Tripp St. at Parker St. at 1:14 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • Tripp St. at Parker St. at 2:01 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • Bosworth St. at Elm Avenue at 3:11 p.m., Simple Battery
  • E. Forsyth St. at Belk Parking Lot at 5:29 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • South Hampton St. at 6:57 p.m., Recovered Property-Not stolen
  • Turner St. at 6:35 p.m., Restraint of Dogs and Prohibition against Nuisances
  • E Hill at 9:33 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Brookwood Lane at 9:50 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • East Lester St. at 1:27 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • Railroad St. at Mayo St. at 2:07 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • 117 Town Creek Circle at 5:44 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments at 2:04 p.m., Harassing Communications

10/16

  • E. Lamar St. at McDonalds at 3:28 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Maple Dr. at 1:26 p.m., Suicide Threat/Attempt
  • Americus PD at 5:19 p.m., Financial Transaction-Card Fraud/theft By Taking
  • Park Row at 7:27 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • West Church St. at 7:32 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • East Forsyth St. at North Lee St. at 9:28 p.m., DUI/Headlight Requirements
  • East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 9:40 p.m., Damage to Property
  • East Jefferson St. at 4:57 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • East Forsyth St. at Mayo St. at 5:31 a.m., Attempting to elude police officer/Open container of alcohol in vehicle/Failure to obey traffic control device/Obstructing law enforcement officers/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Academy St. at 9:14 a.m., Suspicious Incident
  • B Mayo St. at 10:45 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • F Eastview Circle at 2:08 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Brookdale Dr. at 2:12 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Cherokee St. at 4:24 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • W. Forsyth St. at North Dudley St. at 1:41 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Possession of Methamphetamine
  • W. Forsyth St. at US Hwy 19 South at 2:28 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Open Container of alcohol in vehicle

10/17

  • W. Forsyth St. at North Dudley St. at 2:05 a.m., DUI-Refusal/Failure to Maintain Lane/Open Container of alcohol in vehicle
  • Holly Dr. at 1:50 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • B. Academy St. at 2:20 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Bessie Mays Circle at Apt. A at 9:48 a.m., Theft By Taking
  • Barlow St. at 1:13 p.m., Hit and Run
  • South Hampton St. at 11:32 a.m., Statutory Rape-Felony
  • Reddick Dr. at 1:23 p.m., Battery
  • Georgia Avenue at 4:28 p.m., Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
  • North Jackson St. at 8:44 p.m., Theft By Taking/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Criminal Trespass/Failure to Appear
  • East Lamar St. at Tripp St. at 10:54 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/Headlight Requirements
  • McCoy Hill Park Area at 9:30 p.m., Affray

 

 

 

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records