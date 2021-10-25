October 25, 2021

Area Beat Report 10/22 to 10/24

By Ken Gustafson

Published 6:24 pm Monday, October 25, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Bacon, Taylor Diane (In Jail), 19, False report of a crime
  • Britt, Shammus Jarrod (In Jail), 39, Aggravated Stalking/Family Violence/Simple Battery – Family Violencechildren
  • Burke, Summer Dawn (Bonded Out), 35, Aggravated Battery/Cruelty to Children in the third degree/Battery – Family Violence – 1st offense
  • Champion, Felicia Nicole (In Jail), 34, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Simple Battery – Family Violence
  • Deriso, Javaris Antwan (Weekender), 29, Weekender
  • Green, Sarah Madeline (In Jail), 47, Criminal Trespass
  • Jackson, Angela Adams (In Jail), 44, Simple Battery
  • McClary, Kewata Olivia (In Jail), 25, Holding for Dooly County SO
  • Merrit, Eddie Will (In Jail), 40, Probation Violation
  • Mims, Alton Williams (In Jail), 34, Probation Violation
  • Robinson, Alvin Corneluise (In Jail), 33, Simple Battery
  • Shepard, Keaston Allen (In Jail), 19, Aggravated Battery/Criminal Trespass/Battery – Family Violence 1st offense/Cruelty to Children in the third degree
  • Willis, Johnny Lee (In Jail), 35, Failure to maintain lane/DUI – Alcohol/Driving while unlicensed/Driver Use Due Care/Terroristic Threats and Acts/Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officerSumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary10/22
    • 1132 Hwy 49 S, Shots Fired
    • 210 Rucker St., Suspicious Person
    • Hwy 49 North at MM 24, Warning for Speeding
    • Hwy 49 North at MM 24, Warning for Speeding
    • 105 McLittle Bridge Rd., Domestic Disturbance
    • 130 Starlight Circle, Aggravated Stalking
    • 1558 GA Hwy 30 W, Assist Motorist
    • Hwy 19 North at MM 15, Warning for Speeding
    • 174 North Spring Creek Circle, Alarm Activation
    • 131 Tommy Warren Dr., Theft By Deception – Felony
    • 164 Grover Dr., Criminal Trespass
    • GA Hwy 308, Warning for Speeding
    • GA Hwy 3 at Sumter City Road, Warning for Speeding
    • 352 McMath Mill Rd., Forgery

    10/23

    • Memorial Mile at Hwy 19 North, Citation for Speeding
    • Memorial Mile at Hwy 19 North, Citation for Speeding
    • 508 Hwy 27 East, Welfare Check
    • Lexington Circle at Arlington Dr., Traffic Stop/Warning for a violation
    • GA Hwy 19 South about N Station Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for a violation
    • GA Hwy 49 at Albany Annex Rd., Traffic Stop/Passing within 200 feet of on-coming traffic
    • Highway 49 N at MM 22, Citations for Speeding and Driving while license suspended or revoked
    • 805 Harold Avenue, Civil Disturbance
    • 106 Lexington Circle at Lot 41, Found Property
    • GA Hwy 49 at MM 23, Expired or no registration or title
    • GA Hwy 27 at Southland Road, Warning for failure to maintain lane
    • District Line Rd. at Middle River Rd., Warning for no tag displayed
    • GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 30, Warning for Speeding
    • 411 GA Hwy 19 North, Suspicious Person

    10/24

    • Old Andersonville near Burma, Accident Involving Deer
    • 2271 Brady Rd., Missing Child
    • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 14, Warning for Speeding
    • Bell St. at Oak Avenue, Warning for seat belt violation
    • E. Lamar at Lonnie Lane, Driver issued warning for violation
    • 1727 GA Hwy 30 West, Domestic Disturbance/Simple Battery/Family Violence
    • 1149 US Hwy 19 South, Suspicious Person
    • 3574 GA Hwy 195 North, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Simple Battery – Family Violence
    • Lec Front Lobby, Information for officer

    219 Smokey Lane, Damage to Property

    • 111 Still Quarter St., Suspicious Vehicle
    • 162 Honey Suckle Road, Welfare Check
    • GA Hwy 377 at Bell St., Seat Belt Violation
    • GA Hwy 3 at Magnolia St., Seat Belt Violation
    • GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 11, Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked
    • GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 23, Knowingly driving car on suspended license/No proof of insurance

    10/25

    • 111 County Line Road Lot G, Attempted burglary
    • Felder St. at Southwestern Circle, Warning in reference to headlight requirements

     

     

