Magnolia Manor Of Marion County Earns National Award for Excellence in Quality Care

Magnolia Manor of Marion County in Buena Vista, GA has been recognized as a 2021 recipient of the Gold – Excellence in Quality Award for superior performance in the long-term and post-acute care industry. Representing the best of the best, the award is the final step in three progressive levels of awards through the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) National Quality Award Program. The program recognizes organizations that meet rigorous standards and serve as models of excellence in providing high-quality long term and post-acute care.

“We at Magnolia Manor of Marion County are very pleased to accept this prestigious award. It has been exhilarating to have some positive news during the midst of this long pandemic. I am so honored to have such a fantastic team of professionals working with me who have worked very hard to achieve this award. My heartfelt thanks goes to all who have helped us along the way,” said Angela Watkins, Magnolia Manor of Marion County Administrator.

Earning the Gold – Excellence in Quality Award requires a skilled nursing center or assisted living community to achieve both the Bronze – Commitment to Quality and Silver – Achievement in Quality awards prior to moving to the Gold level. Achieving the Gold Award is a process that takes several years. Applicants must adhere to the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, which is an organization management improvement tool that focuses on key areas including leadership, customer and staff satisfaction, strategic planning, and more.

“Magnolia Manor of Marion County began its Quality journey in 2011 and received the Bronze Quality Award in 2012. They achieved the Silver Quality Award in 2017, and now the Gold Quality Award in 2021. I couldn’t be more proud of Angela Watkins’ leadership as the Administrator of the facility and the members of her team. They have spent countless hours on this journey working to follow and master the ideals this award represents. I appreciate the Home Office Staff who provided support and the right environment to help Magnolia Manor of Marion County be successful in achieving this goal. The whole Magnolia Manor organization is on the path for excellence in quality services, and our Marion County facility is leading the way with this very deserving recognition,” stated Mark R. Todd, Magnolia Manor President & CEO.

Magnolia Manor of Marion County was one of only two health care providers nationwide to receive the prestigious Gold – Excellence in Quality Award this year. Since the program’s inception in 1996, AHCA/NCAL has issued only 49 organizations with awards at the Gold level, the final and most rigorous level of the National Quality Award Program.

“Magnolia Manor of Marion County has demonstrated exceptional performance and care outcomes for their residents and staff,” said Tammy Kelly, AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board of Overseers Chair. “I applaud their resiliency and dedication to the quality journey and for this outstanding achievement.”

ABOUT MAGNOLIA MANOR

Headquartered in Americus, Georgia, Magnolia Manor is a faith-based, tax-exempt, not-for-profit organization affiliated by covenant with the South Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church. Magnolia Manor was established in 1959 and employs almost 1,000 staff who serve about 1,500 senior adults daily throughout South Georgia. Services at our nine locations are open to all persons, regardless of denominational affiliation. We provide various levels of care, including Independent Living, Catered Care, Personal Care, Assisted Living, Skilled Nursing, Rehabilitative Therapy, and specialized Memory Care. For more information, please visit www.magnoliamanor.com.

ABOUT AHCA/NCAL

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) represents more than 14,000 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers, and homes for individuals with intellectual and development disabilities. By delivering solutions for quality care, AHCA/NCAL aims to improve the lives of millions of frail, elderly, and individuals with disabilities who receive long term or post-acute care in our member facilities each day. For more information, please visit www.ahcancal.org.

