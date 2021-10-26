Area Beat Report 10/25 to 10/26
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Evans, Shannon Tavrous (In Jail), 44, Theft By Deception/Financial Transaction-Card Fraud/Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute/Illegal possession of controlled substance/Possession and use of drug related objects/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property/Receipt, Possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon/Criminal Street Gang Activity/Possession of Firearm or Knife during the commission or attempt to commit a felony/Failure to Appear.
- Jackson, Angela Adams (In Jail), 44, Simple Battery
- James, Fabian Lakeith (In Jail), 40, Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Possession of open alcohol container/Failure to obey signs or control devices/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Robinson, Alvin Corneluies (In Jail), 23, Simple Battery
- Wiggins, Jason Alex (In Jail), 34, Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
10/25
- 111 County Line Rd. Lot G, Burglary Attempt
- Felder St. at Southwestern Circle, Warning in reference to headlight requirements
- 624 Tallent Store Road, Illegal Dumping
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 16, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- Lorraine Ave. at Crawford St., Traffic Stop
- Prince St. at Forsyth St., Warning for expired registration
- Elm Avenue at Glessner St., Seat Belt Violation
- 106 Trail Lane, Burglary
- 123 Learning Lane at Sumter County Primary School, Information for officer
- Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
- 933 Highway 27 E, Alarm Activation
- 131 Overlook Rd., Suspicious Person
- Courthouse – Sumter County Civil Division, Lost or stolen tag
- 104 Packing House Road at Kingdom Hall, Damage to Property
- Hwy 19 N at Lime Creek Bridge, Accident Involving Deer
- 414 North Bond St. Apt. A, Domestic Disturbance
- Spring St. at Magnolia St., Seat Belt Violation
- 562 North Spring Creek Circle, Criminal Trespass
- 520 GA Hwy 280 West at Lot D, Domestic Disturbance
- 852 McMath Mill Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- MLK and Hwy 280, Traffic Stop/Failure to Yield right of way
- 506 Fieldstone Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 118 Woodland Acres, Alarm Activation
- 279 Lacrosse Rd., Alarm Activation
- 193 Basket Factory Rd. at GA Cold Storage, Suspicious Person
- 183 Tallent Store Road and 246 Tallent Store Raod, Illegal Dumping
10/26
- Felder St. at Southwestern Circle, Traffic Stop/tag light requirements
- 326 Waymon St., Domestic Disturbance
