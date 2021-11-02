Results for City of Americus municipal races
Having received 1166 votes and 67% percentage of the overall vote, Lee Kinnamon has been elected to serve as Americus’ Mayor from 2022 until 2026. Javarise Terry received 385 votes, or 22% of the vote, and Marcell Baker received 178 votes and 10% of the total vote.
In the district 4 race, incumbent Charles Christmas is named the winner with 195 and 58% of the vote. Steven Avant received 106 votes and 20% of the vote, while Jolena Hoston received 114 votes and 21% of the vote.
In the district 5 race, incumbent Kelvin Pless is the winning candidate with 178 and 68% of the vote. Shirley Reese received 81 votes and 31% of the total vote.
Those elected this evening will be sworn into office in January 2022. All terms are four years in length.
