November 4, 2021

  • 54°
The Georgia Southwestern State University Women’s Basketball Team has been picked to finish in fourth place n the Peach Belt Conference Preseason Poll. Submitted Photo

GSW Women’s Basketball Team picked to finish fourth in PBC Preseason Poll

By Ken Gustafson

Published 6:06 pm Thursday, November 4, 2021

From Staff Reports

AUGUSTA – The Peach Belt Conference has announced the 2021-22 women’s basketball season preview containing both the preseason coaches poll and preseason All-Conference team.

The Lady Canes were picked fourth in the conference the program’s highest preseason ranking in program history. The Hurricanes are coming off a 9-6 season going 7-4 in the Peach Belt last year. Last season was the first winning season for the program since 2014-2015. In their third year under Coach Justin Payne the Lady Canes look to continue that improvement this season.

Lander was voted the preseason favorite by the league’s coaches with eight first-place votes and 79 total points. The Bearcats were PBC regular-season champions a year ago and won the NCAA South Region.

Clayton State was third in the coaches voting with Georgia Southwestern in fourth and Augusta rounding out the top five.

Coaches were not permitted to rank their own teams.

 

Rank           Team                                                   Points

  1. Lander (7 first place votes)                        79
  2. North Georgia (3 first place votes)           75
  3. Clayton State                                                 62
  4. Georgia Southwestern                                 51
  5. Augusta                                                           50

t6.  Columbus State                                             40

t6.  Flagler                                                              40

  1. USC Aiken                                                       22
  2. Young Harris                                                   21
  3. Georgia College                                               10

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records