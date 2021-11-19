November 20, 2021

  • 54°

Area Beat Report 11/16 to 11/19

By Ken Gustafson

Published 5:08 pm Friday, November 19, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Barner, Shaquanda Lashay (Bonded Out), 28, Simple Battery
  • Oconnor, Tina Wright (In Jail), 54, Disorderly Conduct

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary

11/17

  • Circle K at S. Lee St., Deer Accident Report
  • US Hwy 280 East at Pecan Road Intersection, Improper passing in no passing zone
  • Lamar Road at MP 15, Citation for Speeding
  • US Hwy 280 East at MP 32, Warning for Speeding
  • 154 Jenkins Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • Highway 280 East at Subway, Domestic Disturbance
  • 109 Thomas Dr. at Power Sports Plus, Theft
  • GA Hwy 49 and Horseshoe Circle, Accident Report
  • 124 Austin Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 187 Mitchell St., Suspicious Person
  • Huntington Road at Dowdy Rd., Suspicious Person
  • Near 1617 Lamar St., Accident Report
  • 110 US Highway 280 West, Domestic Disturbance

11/18

  • GA Hwy 49 and Mile Marker 4, Accident Involving Deer

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • McGriff, Travis Scott, 21, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Wilborn, Tyrone Maquell, 39, DUI/Open Container of alcohol in vehicle/Failure to maintain lane

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

11/16

  • Blackshear, Ventira, 36, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Harper, Marco Antoine, 37, One-Way Road Ways and Rotary Traffic Islands/Use of license plate with intent to conceal/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Lewis, Shanikqua Lamminnta, 20, Disorderly Conduct
  • Tookes, Daneille, 31, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
  • White, Joseph, 47, Possession os Schedule II controlled substance

Americus PD Media Incident reports

11/16

  • 911 Ridge St. at 8:49 a.m., Battery/Cruelty to Children – 2nd degree
  • Mayo St. at Aaron Snipes Sr. Dr. at 10:23 a.m., Driving without a valid license
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 10:31 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 200 S. Lee St. at First UMC at 12:27 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • West Peppermint St. at 1:04 p.m., One-Way Road Ways and Rotary Traffic Islands/Use of license plate with intent to conceal/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • 1412 E. Forsyth St. at Dollar General at 2:23 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1412 E. Forsyth St. at Dollar General at 2:43 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Crawley St. at Phillips St. at 5:37 p.m., Battery
  • GA Hwy 3 South at US Hwy 280 West at 7:37 p.m., Improper left or right turn
  • Murphy Mill Rd. at 10:13 p.m., Disorderly Conduct

11/17

  • 1711 E. Lamar St. WAL-MART at 3:01 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 307 Alan Dr. at 3:33 p.m., Theft By Deception/Felony/Forgery – 1st Degree
  • N. Lee St. at W. Lamar St. at 3:37 p.m., Juvenile Court citation
  • 118 Pinecrest Dr. at 4:28 p.m., Child Molestation
  • 601 H Eastview Circle at 3:31 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 1105 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 5:14 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 103 W. Jefferson St. at Dollar General at 6:21 p.m., Domestic Dispute/Theft By shoplifting
  • N. Lee St. at Clyde McGrady Dr. at 6:33 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the City Limits
  • 69C Cherokee St. at 7:41 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 1402 N. MLK at Gas N Go at 9:09 p.m., Theft By Taking
  • 611 Mayo St. at 8:29 p.m., Simple Assault/Ungovernable Child
