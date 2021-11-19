Area Beat Report 11/16 to 11/19
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Barner, Shaquanda Lashay (Bonded Out), 28, Simple Battery
- Oconnor, Tina Wright (In Jail), 54, Disorderly Conduct
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary
11/17
- Circle K at S. Lee St., Deer Accident Report
- US Hwy 280 East at Pecan Road Intersection, Improper passing in no passing zone
- Lamar Road at MP 15, Citation for Speeding
- US Hwy 280 East at MP 32, Warning for Speeding
- 154 Jenkins Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- Highway 280 East at Subway, Domestic Disturbance
- 109 Thomas Dr. at Power Sports Plus, Theft
- GA Hwy 49 and Horseshoe Circle, Accident Report
- 124 Austin Rd., Alarm Activation
- 187 Mitchell St., Suspicious Person
- Huntington Road at Dowdy Rd., Suspicious Person
- Near 1617 Lamar St., Accident Report
- 110 US Highway 280 West, Domestic Disturbance
11/18
- GA Hwy 49 and Mile Marker 4, Accident Involving Deer
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- McGriff, Travis Scott, 21, Theft By Shoplifting
- Wilborn, Tyrone Maquell, 39, DUI/Open Container of alcohol in vehicle/Failure to maintain lane
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
11/16
- Blackshear, Ventira, 36, Theft By Shoplifting
- Harper, Marco Antoine, 37, One-Way Road Ways and Rotary Traffic Islands/Use of license plate with intent to conceal/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- Lewis, Shanikqua Lamminnta, 20, Disorderly Conduct
- Tookes, Daneille, 31, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
- White, Joseph, 47, Possession os Schedule II controlled substance
Americus PD Media Incident reports
11/16
- 911 Ridge St. at 8:49 a.m., Battery/Cruelty to Children – 2nd degree
- Mayo St. at Aaron Snipes Sr. Dr. at 10:23 a.m., Driving without a valid license
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 10:31 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 200 S. Lee St. at First UMC at 12:27 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- West Peppermint St. at 1:04 p.m., One-Way Road Ways and Rotary Traffic Islands/Use of license plate with intent to conceal/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- 1412 E. Forsyth St. at Dollar General at 2:23 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 1412 E. Forsyth St. at Dollar General at 2:43 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Crawley St. at Phillips St. at 5:37 p.m., Battery
- GA Hwy 3 South at US Hwy 280 West at 7:37 p.m., Improper left or right turn
- Murphy Mill Rd. at 10:13 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
11/17
- 1711 E. Lamar St. WAL-MART at 3:01 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 307 Alan Dr. at 3:33 p.m., Theft By Deception/Felony/Forgery – 1st Degree
- N. Lee St. at W. Lamar St. at 3:37 p.m., Juvenile Court citation
- 118 Pinecrest Dr. at 4:28 p.m., Child Molestation
- 601 H Eastview Circle at 3:31 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 1105 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 5:14 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 103 W. Jefferson St. at Dollar General at 6:21 p.m., Domestic Dispute/Theft By shoplifting
- N. Lee St. at Clyde McGrady Dr. at 6:33 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the City Limits
- 69C Cherokee St. at 7:41 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1402 N. MLK at Gas N Go at 9:09 p.m., Theft By Taking
- 611 Mayo St. at 8:29 p.m., Simple Assault/Ungovernable Child
You Might Like
Furlow Governing Board approves Hazard Pay and Vaccination Incentive funded by CARES Act Funding
At the November 16th Furlow Governing Board Meeting, Furlow’s board members unanimously approved using CARES Funds to provide full-time employees... read more