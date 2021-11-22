Area Beat Report November 16-21
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Blackshear, Ventira Laquanda (In Jail), 3, Theft by Shoplifting
- Coy, Joshua Allen (In Jail), 40, Aggravated Assault
- Harris, Shaunya N’Sayeh (In Jail), 23, Seat Belt Violation/Ahdns Free Device required/Driving without a valid license/Failure toObey Stop Sign/Failure to yield after stopping for stop sign/Driving on wrong side of undivided highway/Failure to maintain Lane/Passing in no passing zone/Reckless Driving/Driver use due care/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer for a felony offense/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident/Striking unattended vehicle/Failure to report accident
- Walton, Damian Deshawn In Jail), 28, Battery/Driving while unlicensed/seat belt violation
- White, Joseph (In Jail), Possession of Schedule II controlled substance
- Artiga, Ann Castellanos (In Jail), 45, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to obey stop sign
- Hall, Trevor Sharard (In Jail), 48, Theft By Shoplifting/Burglary – 2nd Degree Felony/Probation Violation/Failure to appear for fingerprintable charge
- Harrison, Cheryl Dianne (In Jail), 59, Criminal Trespass
- O’Connor, Tina Wright (Time Served), 54, Disorderly Conduct (County Ordinance)
- Pollard, Darrius Da’Qwan (In Jail), 22, Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Felony/Reckless Conduct/Marijuana Possession less than an oz.
- Walker, Qatravious Keshon (In Jail), 19, Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Felony/Driving without a valid license/Reckless Conduct/Failure to maintain insurance/Tag registration requirements
- White, James Douglas (In Jail), 55, Probation Violation
- King, Anthony Eugene (In Jail), 46, Disorderly Conduct
- Leverette, Demetrie Duran (In Jail), Failure to register as a sex offender/Failure to comply with requirements/Provided false information
- Matthews, Deanna Macquirter (In Jail), 58, Battery/Cruelty to Children – 3rd Degree or subsequent offense
- Mitchell, Darion La’Trell (Bonded Out), 18, Speeding/DUI-Drugs/Less Safe
- Odum, Talik Giovonni (In Jail), 22, Probation Violation
- Singleton, Shalandrea Shanice (Bonded Out), 28, Failure to Appear/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Giving false name, address or birthdate to police officer/Seat Belt Violation (Ages 6 to 17)/Seat Belt Adult
- Thomas, Michael Randall (In Jail), 22, 47, Aggravated Battery
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
11/16
- 106 Oak Crest Dr., Animal Complaint
- GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 30, Seat Belt Violation
- Bumphead Road at Learning Lane, Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 14, Seat Belt Violation
- GA Hwy 3 at Shiloh Rd., Warning for window tint violation
- Bumphead Road at Rucker St., Seat Belt Violation/Driving while unlicensed/Warrant Service
- 178 Blacksmith Road, Entering Auto
- Carter Street at Rucker St., Seat Belt Violation
- US Hwy 280 West at the Visitor’s Center, Warning for suspended registration
- 2106 US Hwy 19 South, Suspicious Vehicle
- 800 block of Old Andersonville Rd., Warning for break light out.
- GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 20, Improper passing in no passing zone
- South GA Tech Parkway at Southerfield Rd., Seat Belt Violation/Warrant Service
- Church St. at Jackson St., Seat Belt Violation
- GA Hwy 49 North at Frankie Williams Rd., Warnings for suspended registration and no proof of insurance
- E. Lamar at Prince St., Warning for child safety restraint violation
- Brookdale Dr. at Burton Circle, Warning for seat belt violation
- Brrokdale Dr. at Magnolia St., Seat Belt Violation/Child safety restraint not used properly/Failure to have license on person
- 400 Block of Oglethorpe Avenue, Driver running a stop sign
- E. Lamar St. at Strife St., Warning for expired tag
11/17
- Circle K at South Lee St., Deer Accident Report
11/18
- US Hwy 19 South about Mile Marker 7, Abandoned Vehicle
- MLK and Lawson St., Failure to maintain insurance
- MLK and Georgia Avenue, Expired or no registration or title
- 2900 Block of Lamar Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- Hooks Mill at Mask Rd., Livestock in Road
- 137 Phil Jones SR Road, Alarm Activation
- 149 Ginger Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 146 Stonewall Dr., Bad Child
- GA Hwy 49 and Mile Marker 4, Accident Involvind Deer
- 243 Phil Jones SR Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 280 West and GA Hwy 49 South, Accident Involving Deer
- Sumter Middle School, Fight/Disruption at public school
- 413 Highway 280 West, 911 Hangup
- Highway 280 E. at Williams Rd., Traffic Stop/Failure to obey stop sign
- 122 Southland Rd. Lot 1, Information for officer
- 832 Highway 280 East, citation for Speeding/Marijuana Possession less than an oz.
- Mayo St. at E. Lamar St., Warning for expired tag
11/19
- 1710 Allmon Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- 145 Dogwood Dr., Domestic Disturbance/Criminal Trespass
- S. Lee St. at Elm Ave., traffic stop/break light requirements
- South GA Tech Parkway at Southerfield Rd., Warning for speeding
- South GA Tech Parkway at Basket Factory Rd., Warning for speeding
- South GA Tech Parkway at Hwy 49, Seat Belt Violation
- Bumphead Road at Learning Lane, Citation for Speeding
- 111 Africanna Dr., 911 Hangup
- APD, Theft
- 135 Rainbow Terrace, Civil Matter
- Logan Store Road at Mad Dog Rd., Accident Report
- 145 Dogwood Dr., Information for Officer
- 318 Railroad St., 911 Hangup
- 113 Hidden Dr., Alarm Activation
- Lamar St. Viaduct, Warning for failure to yield while turning
- GA Hwy 30 at Felder St., Traffic Stop/Defective or missing speedometer
- 0 SGTC Parkway, Safety Belt Violation for 18 year-old and older
- Southerfield Rd. and Crisp Dr., Traffic Violation
- Hwy 30 West and James Hart Rd., Warning for headlight out
- Hwy 280 E. and Highway 27, Warning for failure to yield while turning
- MLK Blvd. and Magnolia St., Warning for running a red light
- Forsyth St. and Tripp St., Driver issued warning for violation
- 319 Ed Carson Rd., Suspicious Person
- Hwy 280 West, Traffic Stop for traffic violation
- Hwy 30 W and Joe Buchannan Rd., Deer Accident Report
- 266 Rockdale Subdivision, Animal Complaint
- 702 Southwestern Circle, Suspicious Person
- Hwy 280 East at MM 22, Warning issued for speeding
11/20
- 266 Tulip Dr. Lot L, Theft
- Sam Rogers Rd. at Bear Branch, Traffic Accident
- 363 Devoe Rd., Damage to Property
- 146 Lawhorn Circle, Discharge of Fire Arms on or near public property
- GA Hwy 49 at MM 22, Failure to dim lights
- GA Hwy 49 at MM 23, Citation for Speeding
- Southerfield Rd. at Basket Factory Rd., Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St., Seat Belt Violation
- 417A Watermelon Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- Hooks Mill at Indian Rd., Illegal Stop/Stand/Park where prohibited
- 491 Tallent Store Road, 911 Hangup
- 237 Mockingbird Dr., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 27 at GA Hwy 3, Warnings for Seat Belt Violation/Hands Free Device Required – 1st offense/Expired or no registration or title/expired registration
- 119 Dellwood Dr., Animal Complaint
- GA Hwy 49 at GA Hwy 30, Citation for Seat Belt Violation
- Felder St. at Thomas Dr., Citation for Seat Belt Violation
- 900 SGTC Parkway at South Georgia Technical College, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 27, Seat Belt Violation
- 414 Ellaville St., Civil Matter
- Highway 49 North, Citation for Speeding
- Seaboard St. at Dollar General, Domestic Disturbance
11/21
- 205 Memorial Mile, Suspicious Vehicle
- Brady St. at Felder St., Accident Involving Deer
- GA Hwy 30 at Mask Rd., Warning for following too close
- 971 Brady Rd. Lot 17, Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 30 at GA Hwy 27, Warning for distracted driving
- Felder St. at Thomas Dr., Warning for seat belt violation
- 308 Brady Rd., Battery/Cruelty to Children in 3rd degree – allowing child to witness violence
- 708 McMath Mill Rd., Assist Another Agency
- 235 Flintside Dr., Suspicious Vehicle
- 1018 Highway 49 South, Missing Person
- 894 Hwy 19 North, Discharge of fire arms near public property
- Crawford St., Traffic Stop/Verbal Warning
- GA Hwy 280 West at MP 8, Deer Accident Report
- 183 Arlington Dr. EXT, Domestic Disturbance
- 290 Highway 271, Accident Involving Deer
- GA Hwy 280 E at Pryor Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- 206 East Rock Hills Dr., Civil Disturbance
- 506 Hwy 280 East, 911 Hangup
11/22
- 245 GA Hwy 308, Domestic Disturbance
- 132 Laurel Circle, Deer Accident Report
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Cruz, Jorge David, 17, Possession of MSD Marijuana or drug-related object/Driving without a valid license/Hands free device required – 1st offense/Adult Seat Belt Violation
- Cruz, Belmontes, Hector Ramon, 20, Driving without a valid license/Hands free device required – 1st offense/Adult Seat Belt Violation
- Dismuke, Tytianna, 21, Disorderly Conduct
- French, Elijah Eli, 32, Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer
- Haynes, Keith Lamont, 37, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Adult Seat Belt Violation/DUI-Alcohol
- Jackson, Erin Verell, 31, Disorderly Conduct
- Mahome, Antonious Dibiase, 39, Hand Free Device Required – 1st offense/Adult Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- Odom, Davonte Marqui, 29, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Adult Seat Belt Violation
- Walker, Randy Reginald, 31, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Adult and Child Seat Belt Violations
- Lewis, Shabreka, 19, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Seat Belt Violation (Ages 6 to 17)
- Longdon, Robert, 71, Driving with license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- Mann, Carissa Nichole, 41, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
- Wilborn, Tyrone Maquell, 39, DUI/Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle/Failure to maintain lane
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
11/18
- Cotton Ave. at West Forsyth St. at 1:21 a.m., DUI/Open container of alcohol in vehicle/Failure to maintain lane
- Rose Ave. at Daniel St. at 9:05 a.m., Disorderly Conduct/Aggressive Driving
- E. Glessner St. at Troy Hill Apartments at 9:07 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- Beale St. at 4:04 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
- Lafayette St. at 4:53 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Magnolia St. at 4:46 p.m., Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property
- Railroad St. at N. Lee St. at 4:18 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Hosanna Circle at 6:45 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- East Lamar St. at 7:43 p.m., Driving without license on person
- West Lamar St. at 8:07 p.m., Driving without a valid license
- West Lamar St. at 8:19 p.m., Driving without a valid license
- West Lamar St. at 8:25 p.m., Driving without a license/Child Seat Belt Violation
- E. Lamar St. at 8:26 p.m., Theft by Receiving stolen property – felony/Reckless Conduct/Driving without a valid license/Marijuana purchase and possession of less than an oz.
- West Lamar St. at 8:32 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Adderton St. at Dollar General Store at 9:17 p.m., Arson – 1st Degree
- East Lamar St. at Baldwin Avenue at 8:41 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
11/19
- Jones Lane at 2:10 a.m., Warrant Executed
- Crawley St. at 2:23 a.m., Simple Assault
- Crawford St. at Circle K at 3:50 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- East Glessner St. at Troy Hill Apartments at 8:21 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- Winchester St. at 8:56 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- East Forsyth St. at North Lee St. at 11:51 a.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Citation for speeding
- North Lee St. at Ashby St. at 3:33 p.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
- North MLK Blvd. at 5:13 p.m., Hand Free Device Required – 1st offense/Adult Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- North Jackson St. at Patterson St. at 4:49 p.m., Adult Seat Belt Violation/Possession of Marijuana or drug-related objects
- Glory Court at 5:20 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Georgia Avenue at 2:06 a.m., Suspicious Incident
- Adderton St. at Dollar General at 4:16 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
11/20
- Taylor St. at Brown St. at 6:11 a.m., Lost/Mislaid property
- Felder St. at 12:43 p.m., Failure to Appear/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Giving false name, address or birthdate to police officer/Seat Belt Violation (Ages 6 to 17)/Seat Belt Adult
- East Glessner St. at 3:54 p.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Adult Seat Belt Violation
- South Jackson St. at 5:06 p.m., Driving without a valid license/Seat belt Adult/DUI-Alcohol/
- Brookdale Dr. at 5:18 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
- Harvey Lane at 1:59 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
- South Lee St. at 2:37 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Ridge St. at 5:23 a.m., Assault and Battery/Disorderly Conduct
- Ridge St. at 7:12 p.m., Domestic Dispute
11/21
- Brooklyn Terrace at 11:44 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Morningside Dr. at 10:59 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- Ashby St. at Lowe St. at 2:11 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Adult and Child Seat Belt Violations
- GA Highway 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 5:20 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- West Church St. at 5:40 p.m., Possession of MSD Marijuana or drug-related object/Driving without a valid license/Hands free device required – 1st offense/Adult Seat Belt Violation
- Elm Avenue at 2:02 a.m., Harassing Communications
- Town Creek Circle at 3:26 a.m., Unruly Juvenile
- Town Hall Circle at Harvey Lane at 3:35 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- US Hwy 280 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 4:18 a.m., Suspicious Incident
- Starlight Circle at 1:21 a.m., Battery – 1st offense
