November 22, 2021

Area Beat Report November 16-21

By Ken Gustafson

Published 10:50 pm Monday, November 22, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Blackshear, Ventira Laquanda (In Jail), 3, Theft by Shoplifting
  • Coy, Joshua Allen (In Jail), 40, Aggravated Assault
  • Harris, Shaunya N’Sayeh (In Jail), 23, Seat Belt Violation/Ahdns Free Device required/Driving without a valid license/Failure toObey Stop Sign/Failure to yield after stopping for stop sign/Driving on wrong side of undivided highway/Failure to maintain Lane/Passing in no passing zone/Reckless Driving/Driver use due care/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer for a felony offense/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident/Striking unattended vehicle/Failure to report accident
  • Walton, Damian Deshawn In Jail), 28, Battery/Driving while unlicensed/seat belt violation
  • White, Joseph (In Jail), Possession of Schedule II controlled substance
  • Artiga, Ann Castellanos (In Jail), 45, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to obey stop sign
  • Hall, Trevor Sharard (In Jail), 48, Theft By Shoplifting/Burglary – 2nd Degree Felony/Probation Violation/Failure to appear for fingerprintable charge
  • Harrison, Cheryl Dianne (In Jail), 59, Criminal Trespass
  • O’Connor, Tina Wright (Time Served), 54, Disorderly Conduct (County Ordinance)
  • Pollard, Darrius Da’Qwan (In Jail), 22, Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Felony/Reckless Conduct/Marijuana Possession less than an oz.
  • Walker, Qatravious Keshon (In Jail), 19, Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Felony/Driving without a valid license/Reckless Conduct/Failure to maintain insurance/Tag registration requirements
  • White, James Douglas (In Jail), 55, Probation Violation
  • King, Anthony Eugene (In Jail), 46, Disorderly Conduct
  • Leverette, Demetrie Duran (In Jail), Failure to register as a sex offender/Failure to comply with requirements/Provided false information
  • Matthews, Deanna Macquirter (In Jail), 58, Battery/Cruelty to Children – 3rd Degree or subsequent offense
  • Mitchell, Darion La’Trell (Bonded Out), 18, Speeding/DUI-Drugs/Less Safe
  • Odum, Talik Giovonni (In Jail), 22, Probation Violation
  • Singleton, Shalandrea Shanice (Bonded Out), 28, Failure to Appear/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Giving false name, address or birthdate to police officer/Seat Belt Violation (Ages 6 to 17)/Seat Belt Adult
  • Thomas, Michael Randall (In Jail), 22, 47, Aggravated Battery

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

11/16

  • 106 Oak Crest Dr., Animal Complaint
  • GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 30, Seat Belt Violation
  • Bumphead Road at Learning Lane, Citation for Speeding
  • Bumphead Road at Learning Lane, Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 14, Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Hwy 3 at Shiloh Rd., Warning for window tint violation
  • Bumphead Road at Rucker St., Seat Belt Violation/Driving while unlicensed/Warrant Service
  • 178 Blacksmith Road, Entering Auto
  • Carter Street at Rucker St., Seat Belt Violation
  • US Hwy 280 West at the Visitor’s Center, Warning for suspended registration
  • 2106 US Hwy 19 South, Suspicious Vehicle
  • 800 block of Old Andersonville Rd., Warning for break light out.
  • GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 20, Improper passing in no passing zone
  • South GA Tech Parkway at Southerfield Rd., Seat Belt Violation/Warrant Service
  • Church St. at Jackson St., Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Hwy 49 North at Frankie Williams Rd., Warnings for suspended registration and no proof of insurance
  • E. Lamar at Prince St., Warning for child safety restraint violation
  • Brookdale Dr. at Burton Circle, Warning for seat belt violation
  • Brrokdale Dr. at Magnolia St., Seat Belt Violation/Child safety restraint not used properly/Failure to have license on person
  • 400 Block of Oglethorpe Avenue, Driver running a stop sign
  • E. Lamar St. at Strife St., Warning for expired tag

11/17

  • Circle K at South Lee St., Deer Accident Report

11/18

  • US Hwy 19 South about Mile Marker 7, Abandoned Vehicle
  • MLK and Lawson St., Failure to maintain insurance
  • MLK and Georgia Avenue, Expired or no registration or title
  • 2900 Block of Lamar Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • Hooks Mill at Mask Rd., Livestock in Road
  • 137 Phil Jones SR Road, Alarm Activation
  • 149 Ginger Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 146 Stonewall Dr., Bad Child
  • GA Hwy 49 and Mile Marker 4, Accident Involvind Deer
  • 243 Phil Jones SR Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • US Hwy 280 West and GA Hwy 49 South, Accident Involving Deer
  • Sumter Middle School, Fight/Disruption at public school
  • 413 Highway 280 West, 911 Hangup
  • Highway 280 E. at Williams Rd., Traffic Stop/Failure to obey stop sign
  • 122 Southland Rd. Lot 1, Information for officer
  • 832 Highway 280 East, citation for Speeding/Marijuana Possession less than an oz.
  • Mayo St. at E. Lamar St., Warning for expired tag

11/19

  • 1710 Allmon Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • 145 Dogwood Dr., Domestic Disturbance/Criminal Trespass
  • S. Lee St. at Elm Ave., traffic stop/break light requirements
  • South GA Tech Parkway at Southerfield Rd., Warning for speeding
  • South GA Tech Parkway at Basket Factory Rd., Warning for speeding
  • South GA Tech Parkway at Hwy 49, Seat Belt Violation
  • South GA Tech Parkway at Hwy 49, Seat Belt Violation
  • Bumphead Road at Learning Lane, Citation for Speeding
  • 111 Africanna Dr., 911 Hangup
  • APD, Theft
  • 135 Rainbow Terrace, Civil Matter
  • Logan Store Road at Mad Dog Rd., Accident Report
  • 145 Dogwood Dr., Information for Officer
  • 318 Railroad St., 911 Hangup
  • 113 Hidden Dr., Alarm Activation
  • Lamar St. Viaduct, Warning for failure to yield while turning
  • GA Hwy 30 at Felder St., Traffic Stop/Defective or missing speedometer
  • 0 SGTC Parkway, Safety Belt Violation for 18 year-old and older
  • Southerfield Rd. and Crisp Dr., Traffic Violation
  • Hwy 30 West and James Hart Rd., Warning for headlight out
  • Hwy 280 E. and Highway 27, Warning for failure to yield while turning
  • MLK Blvd. and Magnolia St., Warning for running a red light
  • Forsyth St. and Tripp St., Driver issued warning for violation
  • 319 Ed Carson Rd., Suspicious Person
  • Hwy 280 West, Traffic Stop for traffic violation
  • Hwy 30 W and Joe Buchannan Rd., Deer Accident Report
  • 266 Rockdale Subdivision, Animal Complaint
  • 702 Southwestern Circle, Suspicious Person
  • Hwy 280 East at MM 22, Warning issued for speeding

11/20

  • 266 Tulip Dr. Lot L, Theft
  • Sam Rogers Rd. at Bear Branch, Traffic Accident
  • 363 Devoe Rd., Damage to Property
  • 146 Lawhorn Circle, Discharge of Fire Arms on or near public property
  • GA Hwy 49 at MM 22, Failure to dim lights
  • GA Hwy 49 at MM 23, Citation for Speeding
  • Southerfield Rd. at Basket Factory Rd., Warning for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St., Seat Belt Violation
  • 417A Watermelon Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • Hooks Mill at Indian Rd., Illegal Stop/Stand/Park where prohibited
  • 491 Tallent Store Road, 911 Hangup
  • 237 Mockingbird Dr., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 27 at GA Hwy 3, Warnings for Seat Belt Violation/Hands Free Device Required – 1st offense/Expired or no registration or title/expired registration
  • 119 Dellwood Dr., Animal Complaint
  • GA Hwy 49 at GA Hwy 30, Citation for Seat Belt Violation
  • Felder St. at Thomas Dr., Citation for Seat Belt Violation
  • 900 SGTC Parkway at South Georgia Technical College, Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 27, Seat Belt Violation
  • 414 Ellaville St., Civil Matter
  • Highway 49 North, Citation for Speeding
  • Seaboard St. at Dollar General, Domestic Disturbance

11/21

  • 205 Memorial Mile, Suspicious Vehicle
  • Brady St. at Felder St., Accident Involving Deer
  • GA Hwy 30 at Mask Rd., Warning for following too close
  • 971 Brady Rd. Lot 17, Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 30 at GA Hwy 27, Warning for distracted driving
  • Felder St. at Thomas Dr., Warning for seat belt violation
  • 308 Brady Rd., Battery/Cruelty to Children in 3rd degree – allowing child to witness violence
  • 708 McMath Mill Rd., Assist Another Agency
  • 235 Flintside Dr., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 1018 Highway 49 South, Missing Person
  • 894 Hwy 19 North, Discharge of fire arms near public property
  • Crawford St., Traffic Stop/Verbal Warning
  • GA Hwy 280 West at MP 8, Deer Accident Report
  • 183 Arlington Dr. EXT, Domestic Disturbance
  • 290 Highway 271, Accident Involving Deer
  • GA Hwy 280 E at Pryor Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • 206 East Rock Hills Dr., Civil Disturbance
  • 506 Hwy 280 East, 911 Hangup

11/22

  • 245 GA Hwy 308, Domestic Disturbance
  • 132 Laurel Circle, Deer Accident Report

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Cruz, Jorge David, 17, Possession of MSD Marijuana or drug-related object/Driving without a valid license/Hands free device required – 1st offense/Adult Seat Belt Violation
  • Cruz, Belmontes, Hector Ramon, 20, Driving without a valid license/Hands free device required – 1st offense/Adult Seat Belt Violation
  • Dismuke, Tytianna, 21, Disorderly Conduct
  • French, Elijah Eli, 32, Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer
  • Haynes, Keith Lamont, 37, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Adult Seat Belt Violation/DUI-Alcohol
  • Jackson, Erin Verell, 31, Disorderly Conduct
  • Mahome, Antonious Dibiase, 39, Hand Free Device Required – 1st offense/Adult Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Odom, Davonte Marqui, 29, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Adult Seat Belt Violation
  • Walker, Randy Reginald, 31, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Adult and Child Seat Belt Violations
  • Lewis, Shabreka, 19, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Seat Belt Violation (Ages 6 to 17)
  • Longdon, Robert, 71, Driving with license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Mann, Carissa Nichole, 41, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
  • Wilborn, Tyrone Maquell, 39, DUI/Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle/Failure to maintain lane

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

11/18

  • Cotton Ave. at West Forsyth St. at 1:21 a.m., DUI/Open container of alcohol in vehicle/Failure to maintain lane
  • Rose Ave. at Daniel St. at 9:05 a.m., Disorderly Conduct/Aggressive Driving
  • E. Glessner St. at Troy Hill Apartments at 9:07 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Beale St. at 4:04 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
  • Lafayette St. at 4:53 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Magnolia St. at 4:46 p.m., Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property
  • Railroad St. at N. Lee St. at 4:18 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Hosanna Circle at 6:45 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • East Lamar St. at 7:43 p.m., Driving without license on person
  • West Lamar St. at 8:07 p.m., Driving without a valid license
  • West Lamar St. at 8:19 p.m., Driving without a valid license
  • West Lamar St. at 8:25 p.m., Driving without a license/Child Seat Belt Violation
  • E. Lamar St. at 8:26 p.m., Theft by Receiving stolen property – felony/Reckless Conduct/Driving without a valid license/Marijuana purchase and possession of less than an oz.
  • West Lamar St. at 8:32 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Adderton St. at Dollar General Store at 9:17 p.m., Arson – 1st Degree
  • East Lamar St. at Baldwin Avenue at 8:41 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked

11/19

  • Jones Lane at 2:10 a.m., Warrant Executed
  • Crawley St. at 2:23 a.m., Simple Assault
  • Crawford St. at Circle K at 3:50 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • East Glessner St. at Troy Hill Apartments at 8:21 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Winchester St. at 8:56 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • East Forsyth St. at North Lee St. at 11:51 a.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Citation for speeding
  • North Lee St. at Ashby St. at 3:33 p.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
  • North MLK Blvd. at 5:13 p.m., Hand Free Device Required – 1st offense/Adult Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • North Jackson St. at Patterson St. at 4:49 p.m., Adult Seat Belt Violation/Possession of Marijuana or drug-related objects
  • Glory Court at 5:20 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Georgia Avenue at 2:06 a.m., Suspicious Incident
  • Adderton St. at Dollar General at 4:16 p.m., Miscellaneous Report

11/20

  • Taylor St. at Brown St. at 6:11 a.m., Lost/Mislaid property
  • Felder St. at 12:43 p.m., Failure to Appear/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Giving false name, address or birthdate to police officer/Seat Belt Violation (Ages 6 to 17)/Seat Belt Adult
  • East Glessner St. at 3:54 p.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Adult Seat Belt Violation
  • South Jackson St. at 5:06 p.m., Driving without a valid license/Seat belt Adult/DUI-Alcohol/
  • Brookdale Dr. at 5:18 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
  • Harvey Lane at 1:59 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • South Lee St. at 2:37 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Ridge St. at 5:23 a.m., Assault and Battery/Disorderly Conduct
  • Ridge St. at 7:12 p.m., Domestic Dispute

11/21

  • Brooklyn Terrace at 11:44 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Morningside Dr. at 10:59 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Ashby St. at Lowe St. at 2:11 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Adult and Child Seat Belt Violations
  • GA Highway 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 5:20 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • West Church St. at 5:40 p.m., Possession of MSD Marijuana or drug-related object/Driving without a valid license/Hands free device required – 1st offense/Adult Seat Belt Violation
  • Elm Avenue at 2:02 a.m., Harassing Communications
  • Town Creek Circle at 3:26 a.m., Unruly Juvenile
  • Town Hall Circle at Harvey Lane at 3:35 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
  • US Hwy 280 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 4:18 a.m., Suspicious Incident
  • Starlight Circle at 1:21 a.m., Battery – 1st offense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

