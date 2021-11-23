Area Beat Report 11/22 to 11/23

Published 1:02 pm Tuesday, November 23, 2021

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

11/22

  • 132 Laurel Circle, Deer Accident Report
  • 245 GA Hwy 308, Domestic Dispute
  • Lamar St. at Mayo St., Warning for expired registration
  • 397 Three Bridges Rd., 911 Hangup/Person said his kids were playing on the phone
  • 405 Pennington Rd., Bad Child
  • GA Hwy 49 North at SGTC Parkway, Citation for Speeding/Knowingly driving on suspended license/Failure to maintain insurance
  • Hwy 19 South and Hwy 280, warning for headlight out
  • 103 Rockdale Subdivision Loop, Information for officer
  • 3911 S. Lee St. Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • Hwy 19 South at MM 7, Warning for speeding
  • US Hwy 280 E at MP 25, Citation for Speeding
  • 261 Memorial Mile, Suspicious Person
  • 191A Loop Rd., Civil Matter
  • GA State Route 3 at Mile Marker 13, Warning for suspended and expired registration/No proof of insurance

11/23

  • 900 South GA Tech Parkway, Suicide Threat
  • 201 Tom Hall Circle, Deer Accident Report
  • South Georgia Tech, Suicide Threat
  • US Highway 280 East at Peacocks Storage, Assist Motorist

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

11/22

  • Crawford St. Wendy’s, Civil Matter
  • A Bessie Mays Circle at 2:11 a.m., Simple Battery/Simple Assault
  • Rose Avenue at 3:38 a.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
  • Simmons Dr., 10:50 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • S. Lee St. Municipal Court 1:07 p.m., Contempt of Court
  • S. Lee St. Municipal Court at 1:11, 1:14 and 1:16 p.m., Contempt of Court
  • S. Lee St. at Circle K at 4:47 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Bozeman Circle at 4:20 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts,
  • S. Hampton St. at 6:16 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Skyland Motel at 6:09 p.m., Civil Matter
  • Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments at 6:09 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • B. Waitsman Dr. at 8:50 p.m., Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property

 

 

More News

Lady Raiders fall short in hard-fought battle with Piedmont Academy

Paul Eugene “Gene” Gay: November 17, 2021

Area Beat Report November 16-21

Wildcats fall to Metter in second round of state playoffs

Print Article