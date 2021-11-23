Area Beat Report 11/22 to 11/23
Published 1:02 pm Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
11/22
- 132 Laurel Circle, Deer Accident Report
- 245 GA Hwy 308, Domestic Dispute
- Lamar St. at Mayo St., Warning for expired registration
- 397 Three Bridges Rd., 911 Hangup/Person said his kids were playing on the phone
- 405 Pennington Rd., Bad Child
- GA Hwy 49 North at SGTC Parkway, Citation for Speeding/Knowingly driving on suspended license/Failure to maintain insurance
- Hwy 19 South and Hwy 280, warning for headlight out
- 103 Rockdale Subdivision Loop, Information for officer
- 3911 S. Lee St. Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- Hwy 19 South at MM 7, Warning for speeding
- US Hwy 280 E at MP 25, Citation for Speeding
- 261 Memorial Mile, Suspicious Person
- 191A Loop Rd., Civil Matter
- GA State Route 3 at Mile Marker 13, Warning for suspended and expired registration/No proof of insurance
11/23
- 900 South GA Tech Parkway, Suicide Threat
- 201 Tom Hall Circle, Deer Accident Report
- South Georgia Tech, Suicide Threat
- US Highway 280 East at Peacocks Storage, Assist Motorist
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
11/22
- Crawford St. Wendy’s, Civil Matter
- A Bessie Mays Circle at 2:11 a.m., Simple Battery/Simple Assault
- Rose Avenue at 3:38 a.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
- Simmons Dr., 10:50 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- S. Lee St. Municipal Court 1:07 p.m., Contempt of Court
- S. Lee St. Municipal Court at 1:11, 1:14 and 1:16 p.m., Contempt of Court
- S. Lee St. at Circle K at 4:47 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Bozeman Circle at 4:20 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts,
- S. Hampton St. at 6:16 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Skyland Motel at 6:09 p.m., Civil Matter
- Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments at 6:09 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- B. Waitsman Dr. at 8:50 p.m., Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property