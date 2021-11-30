Sumter Cycling invites riders to ride in the Americus Christmas Parade

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Sumter Cycling will be riding in the Americus Christmas Parade on Thursday, December 2 and would like to extend an invitation to all riders to join them.

Riders are encouraged to deck themselves and their bikes in lights and holiday cheer. Riders will need to meet on Prince St. between 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. and are reminded to wear their helmets to promote safe riding habits.

Riders are also encouraged to join Sumter Cycling for its First Saturday Ride in Andersonville, which will take place on Saturday, December 4. The ride will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Easterlin’s Country Store, located at 107 West Church St. in Andersonville.

Riders can choose between a 12-mile ride and a 37-mile ride through beautiful country roads and can enjoy delicious taco soup at Easterlin’s Country Store, courtesy of Sumter Cycling.