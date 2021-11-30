Sumter Cycling invites riders to ride in the Americus Christmas Parade

Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, November 30, 2021

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter Cycling would like to invite all cyclists to ride with them in the Americus Christmas Parade on Thursday, December 2. Submitted Photo

From Staff Reports

 

 

AMERICUS – Sumter Cycling will be riding in the Americus Christmas Parade on Thursday, December 2 and would like to extend an invitation to all riders to join them.

Riders are encouraged to deck themselves and their bikes in lights and holiday cheer. Riders will need to meet on Prince St. between 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. and are reminded to wear their helmets to promote safe riding habits.

Sumter Cycling invites all riders to participate in the First Saturday Ride on Saturday, December 4, at Easterlin’s Country Store in Andersonville.
Submitted Photo

Riders are also encouraged to join Sumter Cycling for its First Saturday Ride in Andersonville, which will take place on Saturday, December 4. The ride will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Easterlin’s Country Store, located at 107 West Church St. in Andersonville.

Riders can choose between a 12-mile ride and a 37-mile ride through beautiful country roads and can enjoy delicious taco soup at Easterlin’s Country Store, courtesy of Sumter Cycling.

 

More News

Lady Wildcats use early run in first quarter to secure win in season opener

SGTC Jets and Lady Jets drop in the polls after Thanksgiving losses

What do you want to be when you grow up?

Area Beat Report 11/29 to 11/30

Print Article