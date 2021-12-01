AMERICUS, GA – On Thursday, December 2, the Americus Christmas Parade will return! This beloved community event will take place at 7pm sharp, with participants beginning to lineup at 6pm. Guests are encouraged to head to the historic downtown and enjoy a dinner with family and friends before returning to the sidewalks to watch the procession. Children 17 and under MUST be accompanied by adults at all times.

Over 50 units will be participating in this year’s parade including the Southland and Sumter County High School Bands! All units are competing for the illustrious Christmas Parade trophies that will be announced via Facebook, after the event. This is going to be a fun-filled evening for all and we hope that you will choose to make your holiday memories with us in Downtown Americus!

This event is organized by Americus Main Street and the City of Americus. One of the goals of our organization is to cultivate downtown Americus’ economic and cultural enrichment by providing a platform for entertainment and social engagement to the general public on a regular basis.