Area Beat Report 11/29 to 11/30/21
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Bennett, Bradley Wayne (In Jail), 37, Failure to Appear
- Bowens, Corshannon De Onte (Bonded Out), 20, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Riley, Sharon Michelle (In Jail), 55, Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Criminal Trespass
- Williams, Theresia Anne (In Jail), 37, Theft By Taking Motor Vehicle
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
11/30
- 1329 GA Hwy 30 West, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 49 near Frankie Williams Road, Warnings for no license on person and headlight requirements
- Hwy 27 at MM 24, Citation for Speeding
- South Lee St. at Burke St., Warning in reference to tail light requirements
- GA State Route 3 at Mile Sumter City Rd., Citation for Speeding
- GA State Route 3 at Sumter City Road, Citation for Speeding
- Highway 30 West, Deer Accident Report
- Kitchens Road at Pennington Rd., Accident Report
- GA State Route 30 at Mile Marker 19 storage, Citation for Seat Belt Violation/Warning for brake light out
- GA State Route 49 at Mile Marker 21, Citation for Seat Belt Violation
- South GA Tech Parkway at Southerfield Rd., Citation for Seat Belt Violation
- Bumphead Rd. at Learning Lane, Warning for Speeding
- 109 Ohara Rd., Traffic Stop
- 187 Dellwood Dr., Neighbor Dispute (Dog barking issue)
- 525 Arch Helms Rd., Suspicious Person
- Prince St. at E. Jefferson St., Driver issued a warning for the violation
- Hwy 19 South at Cemetery Rd., Failure to Maintain Lane
- 135 Dogwood Dr., 911 Hangup
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at LEC Lobby, Accident Involving Deer
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Floyd, Nakhia, 19, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Child Seat Belt Violation/Citation for Speeding
Americus PD Media Incident Report
11/29
- A Horton Dr. at 3:05 a.m., Domestic Dispute/Warrant Executed
11/30
- Poplar St. at 4:01 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- Lorrane Avenue at Hwy 49 North at 7:46 a.m., Failure to Yield when entering intersection/Driving without a valid license
- South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Magnolia St. at 1:28 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Child Seat Belt Violation/Citation for Speeding
- Quincey Dr. at 8:58 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Elizabeth St. at 2:21 a.m., Suspicious Incident