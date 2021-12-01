Area Beat Report 11/29 to 11/30/21

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Bennett, Bradley Wayne (In Jail), 37, Failure to Appear
  • Bowens, Corshannon De Onte (Bonded Out), 20, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Riley, Sharon Michelle (In Jail), 55, Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Criminal Trespass
  • Williams, Theresia Anne (In Jail), 37, Theft By Taking Motor Vehicle

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

11/30

  • 1329 GA Hwy 30 West, Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 49 near Frankie Williams Road, Warnings for no license on person and headlight requirements
  • Hwy 27 at MM 24, Citation for Speeding
  • South Lee St. at Burke St., Warning in reference to tail light requirements
  • GA State Route 3 at Mile Sumter City Rd., Citation for Speeding
  • GA State Route 3 at Sumter City Road, Citation for Speeding
  • Highway 30 West, Deer Accident Report
  • Kitchens Road at Pennington Rd., Accident Report
  • GA State Route 30 at Mile Marker 19 storage, Citation for Seat Belt Violation/Warning for brake light out
  • GA State Route 49 at Mile Marker 21, Citation for Seat Belt Violation
  • South GA Tech Parkway at Southerfield Rd., Citation for Seat Belt Violation
  • Bumphead Rd. at Learning Lane, Warning for Speeding
  • 109 Ohara Rd., Traffic Stop
  • 187 Dellwood Dr., Neighbor Dispute (Dog barking issue)
  • 525 Arch Helms Rd., Suspicious Person
  • Prince St. at E. Jefferson St., Driver issued a warning for the violation
  • Hwy 19 South at Cemetery Rd., Failure to Maintain Lane
  • 135 Dogwood Dr., 911 Hangup
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at LEC Lobby, Accident Involving Deer

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Floyd, Nakhia, 19, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Child Seat Belt Violation/Citation for Speeding

Americus PD Media Incident Report

11/29

  • A Horton Dr. at 3:05 a.m., Domestic Dispute/Warrant Executed

11/30

  • Poplar St. at 4:01 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • Lorrane Avenue at Hwy 49 North at 7:46 a.m., Failure to Yield when entering intersection/Driving without a valid license
  • South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Magnolia St. at 1:28 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Child Seat Belt Violation/Citation for Speeding
  • Quincey Dr. at 8:58 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Elizabeth St. at 2:21 a.m., Suspicious Incident

 

