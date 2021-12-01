GEORGIA 4-H’ERS EXPLORE HIGHER EDUCATION PATHWAYS IN ATHENS

High school students from more than 30 counties explored pathways to higher education at a statewide gathering of Senior 4-H’ers in Athens on November 13 and 14. This special event is known as Weekend in the Classic City and provides a comprehensive picture of diverse collegiate options in Georgia.

Emily Kent, a County Senior 4-H’er participated in this annual event that began in 2001 when Collegiate 4-H Club members from the University of Georgia invited high school students to campus as part of a class project. The initiative has grown to include nearly 100 students each year from widely varied backgrounds who enjoy a day at the birthplace of higher education.

Weekend in the Classic City shows youth that there isn’t one answer to the question of what path to take after high school. “Higher education is about exploring career options, interests, and talents,” says Jenna Daniel, University of Georgia Cooperative Extension 4-H specialist. “This is the perfect event for that exploration, and we allow high school youth time and space to discover these concepts.”

Each participating 4-H’er enjoyed the experience with a designated small group that includes peers and adult leaders. These groups were facilitated by current college students who provided real-world perspective on their educational experience. This format encouraged engagement as youth were able to connect more directly with the narratives of those who are just a few years ahead of them. Through seminars, tours, and panels, youth had the opportunity to ask questions, explore options, and gain insight from their leaders.

Learning was joined by fun as 4-H’ers experienced a taste of traditional college life by touring campus, eating in a dining hall, visiting a dorm room, and exploring the student activity center. They also heard from UGA experts in financial aid, admissions, and the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

Georgia 4-H empowers youth to become true leaders by developing necessary life skills, positive relationships and community awareness. As the largest youth leadership organization in the state, 4-H reaches more than 175,000 people annually through UGA Extension offices and 4-H facilities.

For more information about Weekend in The Classic City in 2022, visit georgia4h.org/wicc or contact your local Sumter County Extension office at 229-924-4476.