Miriam Pilcher: November 24, 2021

Miriam Pilcher, 82, of Macon, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Daughter of the late Norris Tuten Clifton and Wilhelmina Vaughan Clifton, Miriam was born on June 10, 1939, in Hampton, South Carolina. She graduated from Wade Hampton High School and then from Baptist Medical Center School of Nursing in Columbia, South Carolina with a BSN. She worked as a registered nurse at Talmadge Memorial Hospital in Augusta, Georgia where she met her soulmate. She was a devout Christian, devoted wife, mother, sister, beloved daughter-in-law, grandmother, aunt, and friend to all.

She was a lifelong homemaker, gardener, farmer, volunteer of numerous charity organizations, and vice-president, secretary, treasurer, and co-owner of Radiology Associates of Houston County.

Miriam will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 61 years, Dr. B. Lamar Pilcher, of Macon, Georgia; sons, Dr. Britton Lamar Pilcher (Sandra), of Kathleen, Georgia, Zachary Pilcher, of Macon, Georgia; daughters, Jennifer Pilcher Duke, of Macon, Georgia, Victoria Pilcher, of Palm Beach, Florida; seven grandchildren, Brenna Kent (Allen), of Kathleen, Georgia, John Lamar Pilcher, of Charlotte, North Carolina, Charlotte Pilcher, of Kathleen, Georgia, Samuel Duke, of San Diego, California, Katie Belle Duke, of Macon, Georgia, Benjamin Duke, of Macon, Georgia, and Liliana Pilcher Hurst, of Palm Beach, Florida; great-grandchild, Noah Kent; brothers, Vaughan Clifton (Anke), of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Lanier Clifton, of Columbia, South Carolina; sister, Annette Amick, of West Columbia, South Carolina, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions my be made in Miriam’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation

Hart’s at the Cupola, Hart’s Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.