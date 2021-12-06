Carole E. Brown: December 5, 2021

Mrs. Carole E. Brown age 87, of Americus, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021 at the Lillian Carter Nursing Center in Plains. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 8, 2021 in the Chapel of Aldridge Funeral Services. Rev. Hugh Deloach and Dr. Bryan Myers will officiate the service. The family will receive friend from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Aldridge Funeral Services.

Dessie Carole Edenfield Brown was born July 9, 1934 in Columbus, GA. She was the daughter of the late Dessie Wray Edenfield and the late Eula Marie Henry Edenfield. She was a receptionist for Doctors Medical Group in Americus for many years. She was a member of Central Baptist Church for more than 40 years.

Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Linda Burch (Ricky) of Pelzer, SC and Tara Ann Jensen (Todd) of Leslie. Three grandchildren Kevin and Jeff Burch , both of Greenville, SC and Wes Stanfield of Plains. Three great grandchildren, Donnie Burch, Jay Stanfield and Mackenzie Stanfield. Her son-in-law, Neal Stanfield and a niece and two nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her husband Donald Neal Brown, a daughter, Brenda Stanfield and a sister, Grace Luby.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sumter Human Society 108 Industrial Blvd, Americus, GA 31719.

