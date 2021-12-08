GSW Hurricanes increase winning streak to two with win at FVSU

From Staff Reports

FORT VALLEY, GA – The Georgia Southwestern State University Men’s Basketball Team (GSW) defeated the Fort Valley State University Wildcats 63-60 on Tuesday evening, December 7, for their third win of the season.

The Hurricanes, after a very slow start in the first half, managed to end the first half on a run that kept them in the game. With the Hurricanes shooting 22 percent from the field, GSW sophomore guard Lars Nilsen entered the game late in the first half and gave GSW the spark it needed. The Skien, Norway native and Elon University transfer went 3 for 3 from the field with nine points in the final five minutes. Senior guard Donte Tatum ended the first half with a long-range three-pointer to bring the Hurricanes’ deficit to only two after a sluggish first half.

The second half was a back and forth affair, with neither team shooting the ball very well. The Hurricanes struggled from three-point line, going 1-12 in the second half. The Wildcats shot 33.3 percent from beyond the arc in the second half, but struggled from the rest of the floor by going 8-25. Donte Tatum led the Hurricanes in scoring in the second half, as he was able to take advantage of his opportunities at the foul line. GSW was able to hold on at the end, as FVSU missed key free throws down the stretch.

Tatum led the Hurricanes in scoring with 19 points and Kahlon Whitley scored 10 in the winning cause.

The Hurricanes (3-4) have won two straight and will start conference play on the road on Thursday, Dec. 16, against the University of South Carolina-Aiken. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.