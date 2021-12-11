Jackson’s inside domination leads to win for Lady Panthers

From Staff Reports

JACKSON, GA – Sumter County senior center/forward Trinity Jackson had breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert in the paint against the Lady Red Devils of Jackson High School (JHS). The 6’1 senior poured in 27 points and nearly scored the same amount of points as the entire JHS squad, as the Lady Panthers defeated JHS 60-35 on Friday, December 10, at Jackson High School.

With the win, SCHS improves its overall record to 5-3 on the season and is still undefeated in Region 2-AAA competition at 4-0. The Lady Panthers are also on a three-game winning streak, having beaten Upson-lee-Lee 62-30 last Tuesday.

“Trinity Jackson started out really strong inside, which set the tempo for the Lady Panthers,” SCHS Head Coach Sherri Harris said. “Tiffani Goodman had a strong showing. At point guard, she had vision and finished around the basket. Kaylin Holley also came out blazing from the perimeter. The three seniors played well.”

SCHS junior guard Aviyonna Clemons scored 12 points to help the Lady Panthers and Goodman did indeed finish around the basket, as she chipped in eight points. Kaylin Holley also scored eight points and did indeed have a hot hand from the outside, knocking down two three pointers. D’Eria Clark knocked down a three-pointer and Madison Shelton scored two points to round out the Lady Panthers’ scoring.

Jakearia Conwell led JHS (2-1, 1-1 Region 2-AAA) with nine points.

The Lady Panthers will try to push their winning streak to four games when they travel down to Tifton, GA on Tuesday, December 14, to take on the Lady Blue Devils of Tift County. Tip-off for that game is scheduled for 6 p.m.