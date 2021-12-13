SGTC Jets split decisions in Gulf Coast Classic Tournament

By Su Ann Bird

PANAMA CITY, FL – The South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Jets pulled an 82 – 76 victory over Gulf Coast in the opening game of the Gulf Coast Classic Tournament in Panama City, FL over the weekend but then dropped an 84 – 78 decision to the 25th nationally ranked Florida Southwestern State College Pirates in the next game.

The win over Gulf Coast snapped a five-game losing streak for the Jets and moved them to 7 – 5 overall. They dropped to 7 – 6 after the loss to Florida Southwestern. The Jets lost to Gulf Coast 75 – 71 a week earlier but turned that loss into an 82 – 76 victory in less than a week behind the strong shooting of sophomore guard Malik Battle, and sophomores Will Johnston and Matija Milivojevic.

The Jets led 39 – 35 at the end of the first half and then held on in the second half to build on to that lead and take the 82 – 76 victory.

Battle had a total of 21 points, five rebounds, four assists, and one steal. Sophomore guard Will Johnston added 16 points, two rebounds, eight assists, and one steal and then sophomore guard/forward Matija Milivojevic closed out the double digit scoring with 15 points, five rebounds and one blocked shot. Sophomores Justice Hayes and Jalen Reynolds both added eight points. Nathan Wilson tossed in 7, Kallin Fornesca 6, and Bryce Turner 2.

The Jets came back the next day and dropped the 84 – 78 decision to Florida Southwestern State despite being up 39 – 38 at the end of the first half. The Pirates outscored the Jets 46 – 39 in the second half to clinch the win.

Sophomore guard Will Johnston led the Jets in scoring in this match-up with 24 points, four rebounds and five assists. Malik Battle added 19 points and was five of five from the three-point line. He also had three rebounds and one assist. Jalen Reynolds turned in a double-double night with 15 points and 10 rebounds. He also had a steal and a blocked shot.

Sophomore Matija Milivojevic tossed in eight points, and had three rebounds, one steal, and one blocked shot. Bryce Turner accounted for five points, Justice Hayes scored four, and Nathan Wilson closed out the scoring with three points.

Fans will have the opportunity to see the Jets in action on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Hangar when they host Chattahoochee Valley Community College. The Jets defeated Chattahoochee 84 – 82 in Phenix City earlier this season. This is the Jets last game of 2021. They open up the conference schedule at home on January 6th when they host South Georgia State College at 7 p.m.