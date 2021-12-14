Area Beat Report 12/13

Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 14, 2021

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Hall, Cornelius Jamel (Charges dismissed), 33, Probation Violation

Style, Shihuang Cardo (Bonded Out), 29, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

12/13

  • GA State Route 45 at Youngs Mill Rd. at 9:11 a.m., Citation for Speeding
  • GA State Route 30 at Lamar Rd. at 10:54 a.m., Warning for Speeding
  • GA State Route 30 at Styles Robinson Rd. at 10:58 a.m., Citation for Speeding
  • 155 Tulip Dr. at 1:09 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1944 Brady Rd. at 2:19 p.m., Entering Auto
  • Shiloh Rd. at Lasco Harvey at 2:50 p.m., Verbal warning for no license plate displayed
  • Highway 30 at Youngs Mill Rd. at 2:59 p.m., Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St. at 7:19 a.m., Warnings for tag requirements and headlight requirements

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Goober, Porscha Elizabeth, 26, Theft By Shoplifting
  • King, Janet Minter, 55, Disorderly Conduct

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

12/13

  • East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 10:59 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • N. Dudley St. at Thirteenth Colony Distilleries at 2:15 p.m., Forgery – 4th Degree-Felony
  • Southland Ridge at 3:25 p.m., Civil Matter
  • Cypress Dr. at 2 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • Belinda Circle at 5:09 p.m., Damage to Property
  • Crawford St. at Forsyth St. at 8:20 p.m., Traffic Stop (not alcoholic related)
  • Brinson St. at 8:47 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Edgewood Dr. at Felder St. at 9:33 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Mary St. at 10:12 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Hosanna Circle at 11:37 p.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
  • Burton Circle at 4:37 a.m., Curfew Violation
  • B Barbara Battle Way at 4:20 p.m., Unruly Juvenile

