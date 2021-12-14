Area Beat Report 12/13
Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Hall, Cornelius Jamel (Charges dismissed), 33, Probation Violation
Style, Shihuang Cardo (Bonded Out), 29, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
12/13
- GA State Route 45 at Youngs Mill Rd. at 9:11 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- GA State Route 30 at Lamar Rd. at 10:54 a.m., Warning for Speeding
- GA State Route 30 at Styles Robinson Rd. at 10:58 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- 155 Tulip Dr. at 1:09 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1944 Brady Rd. at 2:19 p.m., Entering Auto
- Shiloh Rd. at Lasco Harvey at 2:50 p.m., Verbal warning for no license plate displayed
- Highway 30 at Youngs Mill Rd. at 2:59 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St. at 7:19 a.m., Warnings for tag requirements and headlight requirements
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Goober, Porscha Elizabeth, 26, Theft By Shoplifting
- King, Janet Minter, 55, Disorderly Conduct
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
12/13
- East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 10:59 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- N. Dudley St. at Thirteenth Colony Distilleries at 2:15 p.m., Forgery – 4th Degree-Felony
- Southland Ridge at 3:25 p.m., Civil Matter
- Cypress Dr. at 2 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Belinda Circle at 5:09 p.m., Damage to Property
- Crawford St. at Forsyth St. at 8:20 p.m., Traffic Stop (not alcoholic related)
- Brinson St. at 8:47 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Edgewood Dr. at Felder St. at 9:33 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Mary St. at 10:12 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- Hosanna Circle at 11:37 p.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
- Burton Circle at 4:37 a.m., Curfew Violation
- B Barbara Battle Way at 4:20 p.m., Unruly Juvenile